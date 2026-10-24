Phillips, Jacobs hit 50s as New Zealand recover to post 180 vs India

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs during their fourth wicket partnership. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Glenn Phillips scored a quickfire 70 off 43 balls, while Bevon Jacobs contributed 58 off 46 deliveries.

The duo built a crucial 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket after New Zealand struggled at 41 for three.

Arshdeep Singh was India's most successful bowler, taking two wickets for 33 runs.

New Zealand finished their innings at 180 for five in the second T20 International.

India's bowlers, including Prince Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, made early breakthroughs.

India produced a much better bowling display before New Zealand rode on half-centuries from Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs to post 180 for five in the second T20 International in Christchurch on Saturday.

Phillips smashed a 43-ball 70, while Jacobs contributed 58 off 46 deliveries as the duo rescued New Zealand from a shaky start with a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Early Indian Breakthroughs

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips plays a shot. Photograph: ANI Photo

The visitors had slipped to 41 for three in the sixth over after India's bowlers struck early, but Phillips and Jacobs steadied the innings with a measured approach before accelerating in the latter stages.

India made an early breakthrough when Arshdeep Singh dismissed Tim Seifert for seven in the second over.

Prince Yadav then removed Finn Allen for 16, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for Daryl Mitchell, who managed just six, leaving New Zealand struggling at 18 for two before the end of the third over.

Allen's dismissal in the sixth over left the visitors at 41 for three, putting the onus on Phillips and Jacobs to rebuild the innings.

Phillips-Jacobs' Crucial Partnership

IMAGE: Bevon Jacobs hits a boundary. Photograph: ANI Photo

The pair responded with a crucial stand, taking New Zealand past 100 in the 14th over and laying the foundation for a strong finish.

Phillips brought up his half-century off just 33 balls, striking three fours and three sixes by that stage. He eventually finished with four boundaries and as many sixes.

Jacobs, meanwhile, reached his fifty off 40 balls, hitting five fours and a six as he complemented Phillips' aggressive strokeplay.

The fourth-wicket partnership crossed 100 runs in 69 balls, with the two batters exploiting the opportunities to rebuild after the early setbacks.

Indian Bowlers' Performance

IMAGE: Prince Yadav celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen. Photograph: BCCI

Phillips' knock ended in the 18th over when he was caught by Naman Dhir off Arshdeep. It broke the 157-run stand.

Jacobs followed soon after, dismissed for 58 off Nitish Kumar Reddy's bowling, as New Zealand slipped to 165 for five.

Arshdeep was India's most successful bowler, returning figures of two for 33 from his four overs. Prince conceded 30 runs for one wicket, while Bhuvneshwar finished with one for 50.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Tim Seifert. Photograph: BCCI

Axar Patel was economical, conceding 28 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket. Nitish Reddy claimed one wicket for 31 runs in three overs.

Michael Bracewell provided a late flourish, smashing a four and a six, as New Zealand added 23 runs in the final two overs to finish at a respectable total.