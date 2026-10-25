Errors cost New Zealand in first two T20Is vs India, says Kiwi coach Walter

'No one is ever trying to make those errors but it does creep in and it can cost you.'

IMAGE: New Zealand suffered a four-wicket defeat in the second T20 International against India despite posting a healthy 180. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points New Zealand head coach Rob Walter believes his team could have won both T20Is against India, but missed crucial opportunities.

Despite the losses, Walter was pleased with the team's performance for about 80 per cent of each match, highlighting their strong batting recovery in the second T20I.

Walter praised captain Mitchell Santner's skillful four-wicket haul and calm leadership, calling it a "hell of a display".

The team is implementing a fast bowler rotation strategy for workload management ahead of a busy summer schedule.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter on Sunday rued missed opportunities in the first two T20Is against India but backed his team to bounce back, saying the visitors had capitalised on crucial moments in two closely fought matches.

New Zealand lost the second T20I by four wickets after posting 180, having also gone down in the series opener. Walter said his team had performed well for large parts of both games but failed to put the finishing touches on its efforts.

"Both games we could easily have been on the winning side of it, but weren't," Walter said.

"Probably missed out on a couple of opportunities each time where you probably would have sealed the game off for us. It's a bit of disappointment but also very happy with how we've played."

Analysing the Performance

New Zealand had not played much competitive cricket as a team before the series, but Walter felt they had performed well for around 80 per cent of each match.

"We just haven't been able to put the finishing touches on it each time, which is disappointing. But still so much good stuff to come out of both games so far," he said.

Walter acknowledged that his team needed to improve in key moments, pointing to a no-ball and missed fielding opportunities in the second T20I.

"No one is ever trying to make those errors but it does creep in and it can cost you," he said.

Batting and Bowling Highlights

However, he was pleased with the batting effort after New Zealand slipped to three wickets down in the powerplay before recovering to post 180.

"Even back to last night, three down in the Powerplay. It's not often you get to 180 from that position," Walter said.

"Bevan and Glen did a hell of a job there to get us to 180 in the end, which was a defendable total if we're honest."

Walter also praised skipper Mitchell Santner for his four-wicket haul in the second T20I, saying the left-arm spinner's skill and control had swung the match in New Zealand's favour.

"Sometimes it's unappreciated just how skillful he is. I think last night was a great demonstration of his full repertoire of skill set," Walter said.

"It wasn't a pitch that was turning a hell of a lot. There was a little bit of bounce on offer. But just the way that he moved the ball around the crease and played with his pace. If you're really appreciative of the art, it was a hell of a display."

Walter said Santner's calmness and leadership were equally valuable to the side.

"It's great to be able to lean on him as a calm head, even when there's a lot going on. The players are hugely respectful of his leadership and the way he leads the team," he said.

Looking Ahead to Wellington

With the five-match series moving to Wellington for the third T20I, Walter also explained New Zealand's decision to rotate their fast bowlers as part of a planned workload-management strategy ahead of a busy summer schedule.

"We're trying to really work through our rotations of fast bowlers," he said, adding that Blair Tickner and Matt Fisher would join the squad while Lockie Ferguson would miss a game and Matt Henry would remain at home.

"It's not a perfect science, but we're doing our very best to give everyone a chance to get ready. But also put their best foot forward when they do run onto the park."

Walter said the team would need to adapt to the conditions at Wellington's stadium, where swirling winds could make fielding difficult and drop-in pitches could offer different challenges.

Meanwhile, Walter said the fitness of two players remained under assessment, with scans scheduled for Tuesday after the public holiday. He said the team would have more clarity on their condition after the examinations.