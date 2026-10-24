Arshdeep Surpasses Bhuvneshwar With 38 T20I Wickets In 2026

Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has etched his name in the record books, claiming the most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20 Internationals in a calendar year, surpassing senior team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-year-old record.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Tim Seifert during the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Arshdeep Singh now holds the record for the most T20 International wickets by an Indian bowler in a calendar year.

He achieved this milestone during the second T20I against New Zealand, taking 2/33.

Arshdeep's tally for 2026 stands at 38 wickets, surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 2022 record of 37 wickets.

He is just two wickets shy of becoming the first Indian to complete 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.

Arshdeep Singh etched his name in the record books, claiming the most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20 Internationals in a calendar year, during the second T20 International against New Zealand in Christchurch on Saturday.

The left-arm pacer was the pick of Indian bowlers with 2/33 in four overs, dismissing Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips -- in the second T20I which India won by four wickets in a thrilling finish to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

A New Milestone for Indian Cricket

He took his wickets tally in 2026 to 38 wickets at an average of 24.78 and an economy rate of 9.25, with best figures of 5/51.

Arshdeep surpassed senior team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar's four-year-old record. Kumar had claimed 37 wickets in 32 matches at an average of 19.56 in 2022.

Approaching Another Record

The record for most wickets by a bowler in T20Is during a calendar year belong to Ireland pacer Joshua Little, who took 39 scalps back in 2022.

Arshdeep stands on the verge of another record -- needing just two wickets to become the first Indian to complete 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.