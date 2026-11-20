New Zealand's Glenn Phillips has etched his name in cricket history, becoming the first player to smash centuries across all three international formats against India in a single calendar year.

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips celebrates his century on Day 2 of the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Glenn Phillips is the first player to score centuries against India in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is within a single calendar year.

He achieved this milestone during the first Test at the Basin Reserve, following earlier hundreds in an ODI and a T20I against India this year.

Phillips is only the second player in international cricket history, after Rohit Sharma, to score centuries in all three formats against the same opponent in a calendar year.

He is also the first New Zealand batter to register a century against the same opponent in all three formats.

New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips became the first player to score centuries across all three formats of international cricket against India in a calendar year, achieving the milestone on Day 2 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

A Rare Batting Achievement

Phillips, who completed his century in the morning session on the second day, had already scored hundreds against India in the ODI and T20I formats earlier this year.

He made 106 runs against India in an ODI in Indore in January and followed it up with a blistering 107 off just 49 deliveries in a T20 International in Auckland.

Phillips is only the second player in the history of international cricket to achieve the feat of scoring centuries in Tests, ODIs and T20Is against the same opponent in a calendar year, joining former India captain Rohit Sharma, who accomplished the feat against Sri Lanka in 2017.

He is also the first New Zealand batter to register a century against the same opponent in all three formats.

Phillips' Impressive Innings

Coming in to bat at No 7, Phillips took 194 deliveries to reach his second Test century, completing a rare achievement against India.

Overall, Phillips is the third player after Australia's Shane Watson and West Indies batter Shai Hope to score centuries in all three formats against India.

Watson registered one century each in Tests, ODIs and T20Is against India during his international career between 2006 and 2016. Meanwhile, Hope has also scored centuries against India across all three formats. The West Indies wicketkeeper-batter has registered one Test, five ODI and two T20I centuries against India, including two ODI and two T20I hundreds in 2026.

Phillips also holds the record for scoring the most international runs for New Zealand against India in a calendar year.

He finished with 118 off 216 deliveries, including 14 fours, before he was bowled by Akash Deep on the second day.