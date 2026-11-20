Shubman Gill's series of unfortunate DRS calls and missed opportunities significantly hampered India's efforts in the Wellington Test against New Zealand, proving costly for the team's performance.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill endured a frustrating outing with the DRS at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Shubman Gill was involved in three of unsuccessful DRS reviews during the Wellington Test.

A critical error occurred when Gill chose not to review a clear edge off Rachin Ravindra's bat, a decision that replays later showed would have overturned the umpire's not-out call.

India exhausted all their reviews, with two more unsuccessful challenges on Day 2, one for an LBW that was going over the stumps and another for a non-existent edge.

These DRS blunders added to India's woes after New Zealand recovered from 70/5 to post 368, largely due to a 200-run partnership between Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips.

Captain Shubman Gill had a forgettable two days with the Decision Review System at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.

Day 1 DRS Debacles

India's first review came on Day 1 when Jasprit Bumrah bowled a delivery that came back in and beat Glenn Phillips' bat. The Indians appealed for LBW, but Umpire Richard Illingworth turned it down. Bumrah was not convinced the ball was hitting the stumps and told Gill, 'height hai (it's high)'.

Gill, however, felt Phillips had not edged the ball and decided to review the decision. Snickometer showed a spike as the ball passed the bat. The front-on replay did not clearly establish contact, forcing Third Umpire Paul Reiffel to take another look in slow motion.

He eventually ruled that there had been a slight deflection, and the on-field decision of not out stood. India had lost their first review.

Then Gill decided not to review a clear edge off Anshul Kamboj's bowling against Rachin Ravindra.

Bowling with the new ball, the India pacer found the edge, and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant made no mistake with the catch.

India appealed, but the umpire turned it down. Pant and the slip fielders were convinced there was an edge and urged Gill to take the review.

The captain decided against it, allowing the review timer to run out. Replays later showed a clear spike on UltraEdge as the ball passed the bat. A review would almost certainly have overturned the decision.

Ravindra made the most of his reprieve, facing another 50 deliveries before Akash Deep eventually dismissed him caught behind.

Day 2 DRS Troubles Continue

Day 2 brought more frustration for Gill, with India burning their remaining two reviews, both involving Akash Deep. The first came when the pacer trapped Nathan Smith on the pads with a delivery that nipped back sharply.

India appealed for LBW, but Umpire Kumar Dharmasena was unmoved. Akash Deep had his doubts about the height, but Gill decided to challenge the decision. Ball-tracking showed that the delivery was going over the stumps, leaving India with just one review.

The final review was perhaps the most puzzling. Akash Deep bowled a short delivery to Matt Henry, who moved away from the line and kept his hands clear of the ball. The pacer did not appeal initially, while Pant behind the stumps showed little interest either.

Gill, standing at first slip, was convinced there had been an edge and immediately opted for a review. The replays showed there was a clear gap between bat and ball, while Snickometer showed a flat line. Henry had made no contact with the delivery. India lost their final review.

Impact on the Match

India later had another LBW appeal against Kyle Jamieson but chose not to review it. Prasidh Krishna had beaten the batter with a sharp delivery that nipped back, but ball-tracking showed it was going over the stumps. This time, India made the right call.

The DRS troubles added to India's frustration after a promising start with the ball. They had reduced New Zealand to 70/5 before Henry Nicholls and Glenn Phillips turned the innings around with a partnership of more than 200 runs. Phillips struck a superb 118 before Akash Deep finally broke the stand on Day 2.

Nicholls continued to frustrate the Indian attack. He remained unbeaten on 175 as New Zealand were bowled out for 368 in 121 overs.

India took the remaining four wickets for 51 runs after lunch to wrap up the New Zealand innings.