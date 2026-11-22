IMAGE: Rishabh Pant celebrates after completing his century on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant scored his ninth Test century, a rapid 128 off 153 balls, helping India reach 629 for 6 at lunch on Day 4.

Pant became the sixth Indian batter and first Asian keeper to score a Test century in all SENA nations.

His innings included 10 fours and half a dozen sixes, equalling Brendon McCullum's record for second most sixes in Test cricket.

The century marked a strong return for Pant, dispelling doubts about his form and fitness after a seven-week absence from competitive cricket.

Rishabh Pant sent the New Zealand attack on a leather hunt with his ninth Test century as India amassed a mammoth 629 for 6 at lunch on Day 4 of the opening Test against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve, Wellington, on Sunday.

On a batting beauty, Pant hammered a Black Caps attack that had already surrendered by the end of the Day 3, extending India's lead to 261 runs.

The visitors scored 143 runs in the session.

Pant's Record-Breaking Century

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant also equalled Brendon McCullum's record of second most number of sixes in Test cricket. Photograph: BCCI

En route his 128 off 153 balls, Pant became the sixth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul to score a ton in all SENA nations apart from being the first Asian keeper to do so.

The day started with all-rounder Anshul Kamboj (38 off 42) hitting a plethora of boundaries to further deflate the Kiwis in a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Pant was cautious to start the day but once he lofted Kyle Jamieson over long on to send the ball soaring into the Basin Reserve Car Park, the floodgates opened.

He handed off-spinner Glenn Phillips (1/127 in 22 overs) some special treatment. He reached 99 with a deft reverse sweep and then for good measure danced down the track to loft him down the ground completing a well-deserved century.

Dominant Batting Display

This was in fact the fourth time that he has reached his Test ton with a six and also equalled Brendon McCullum's record of second most number of sixes in Test cricket.

As if that wasn't enough, he lofted Phillips over extra cover for another six.

In all, Pant hit 10 fours and half a dozen sixes and not for once did it seem that he had changed his game despite copping some flak of late.

Pant's style of batsmanship is a customised one, and when it comes off the opposition doesn't have an answer.

Return To Form And Fitness

On the personal front, it was also an important knock considering he was out of competitive cricket for seven weeks and also couldn't play any of the India A games because he wasn't declared fit by the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

There were conjectures whether Pant was match-ready but his wicketkeeping in the match and his batting has laid to rest any doubts whatsoever about his form and fitness.

With India looking at a substantial first innings lead, Dhruv Jurel (32 batting) also played his part, joining the run feast with a flurry of fours. The duo added 75 runs.

Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep were seen standing near the dug-out checking out the new Kookaburra from the box that the reserve umpire brought for them.

Pant was caught in the deep off Rachin Ravindra at the stroke of lunch.