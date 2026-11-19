Jasprit Bumrah spearheaded India's bowling attack with a stellar performance, reducing New Zealand to a precarious 60 for 4 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Tom Latham on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand, at Wellington, on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jasprit Bumrah delivered two probing spells, taking two wickets for 17 runs in 7 overs.

Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep provided crucial support, each picking up a wicket for India.

New Zealand were reduced to a precarious 60 for 4 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test.

Key New Zealand batsmen Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell were dismissed.

Bumrah's early brilliance, including deceiving opposition skipper Tom Latham, put India in a strong position.

IMAGE: Anshul Kamboj celebrates with his India teammates after dismissing Devon Conway. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah was right on the money with two probing spells, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep also chipped in with wickets, as India reduced New Zealand to 60 for 4 at lunch on the opening day of the first Test at the Basin Reserve, Wellington.

Indian skipper Shubman Gill won a good toss and Bumrah (2/17 in 7 overs) was in a league of his own, while Kamboj (1/11 in 6 overs) and Akash Deep (1/15 in 7 overs) played the role of supporting actors to perfection.

The manner in which Bumrah bowled in his two spells, he could have easily got two more wickets in the first session with a bit more luck, but was the sole reason that the visitors were in box seat after the first two hours.

Bumrah's Early Dominance Sets Tone

IMAGE: Akash Deep celebrates having Rachin Ravindra caught behind by Rishabh Pant. Photograph: BCCI

The men dismissed were skipper Tom Latham (0), Devon Conway (4), Rachin Ravindra (15) and Daryl Mitchell (1) with the last of them being sent back with a classic set-up.

Bumrah bowled a beauty first up, completely deceiving opposition skipper Tom Latham. The opening batter shouldered arms, expecting the ball to travel with the angle, but it nipped back sufficiently to clip the off-bail.

Kamboj hit the right length from the onset and a fuller delivery saw Conway play a shot that was like half jab-half drive. The thick edge was gleefully accepted by Rishabh Pant.

With 15 mm of live grass on the 22-yard square, Bumrah was, as expected, more than a handful, hitting the 6-8 metre length and extracting bounce with a hint of outward movement to beat the bats of both Nicholls and Ravindra.

In fact, Nicholls survived an on-field caught behind decision that went against him by successfully appealing for a review.

But once the initial moisture dried up, despite the spongy bounce being a factor, Ravindra and Nicholls looked comfortable even as Gill changed Kamboj's ends and brought him from the ‘Don Neely Scoreboard’ side.

Supporting Bowlers Chip In With Crucial Breakthroughs

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: BCCI

Kamboj got a bit more help from that end and was unlucky when Pant held onto a faint edge from Ravindra, but the entire cordon decided against appealing. Later the replays showed that there was a faint nick.

Akash Deep seemed to be bowling well within himself during the initial overs. The length was right and he kept landing on the fourth stump channel and Nicholls did try an indiscreet pull-shot but replays showed that the ball touched the ground before Pant tried to pouch in-front of him.

Ravindra was running out of patience as runs were hard to come by. Akash Deep bowled one short and Ravindra's wild slash ended in a simple catch behind the stumps, ending a 39-run stand that had stemmed the initial rot.

Mitchell's Dismissal Caps Strong Indian Session

Mitchell after coming in showed a lot of propensity to take a few steps forward trying to negate the extra bounce and movement.

Bumrah insisted that skipper Gill keep a short leg fielder and it gave instant results. Mitchell strode a couple of steps and got a delivery into the body that was waist high. He tried to whip it but Yashasvi Jaiswal at short-leg took a smart catch.