Is Dube A Better Option Than Reddy In New Zealand?

'There is more trust in Shivam Dube because he has done it for India. Nitish Kumar Reddy has bowled well for SRH, but so far for India in T20Is, unfortunately, he hasn't played that role yet.'

IMAGE: Shivam Dube was part of India's back to back T20 World Cup triumphs in 2024 and 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Abhishek Nayar backs Shivam Dube for the New Zealand T20I series, citing his proven performance for India and ability to hit the deck.

Nayar believes Dube's height offers more bounce in foreign conditions compared to Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Cheteshwar Pujara argues that if a primary bowler who can bat at number seven or eight is needed, Nitish Kumar Reddy might be a better option.

Shivam Dube has emerged as India"s 'trusted' seam bowling all-rounder and is likely to be preferred ahead of Nitish Kumar Reddy in the five-match T20I series in New Zealand, reckons former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

Dube has been an integral part of India's T20 team, scoring 1,178 runs in 82 matches at a strike rate of 149.87, while picking up 40 wickets. He was part of India's back to back T20 World Cup triumphs in 2024 and 2026.

On the other hand, Reddy is yet to make a mark for India in T20 Internationals with 153 runs in nine matches while claiming 10 wickets.

'There is more trust in Shivam Dube because he has done it for India. Nitish Kumar Reddy has bowled well for SRH, but so far for India in T20Is, unfortunately, he hasn't played that role yet,' Nayar told JioHotstar"s Out or Not Out show.

'In the World Cup, we saw that in big matches, Shivam Dube took big wickets with his bouncers, with his line and short-pitched length. So, I think there is more trust in Shivam Dube overall,' Nayar added.

Dube's Advantage in New Zealand

'Also, with the power and the number at which he bats, I think he suits the Indian team and its makeup right now. So, I believe that, especially in New Zealand conditions, Shivam Dube will be more effective because he hits the deck.' Nayar pointed out.

'Shivam Dube is a tall bowler, which gives him a little more bounce than Nitish Kumar Reddy in foreign conditions.'

Cheteshwar Pujara believes the choice between Dube and Reddy in the playing XI could come down to team combination based on the conditions.

'In the T20 format, in my opinion, no player's spot in the playing eleven is completely cemented because you select the team based on conditions,' Pujara explained.

'So, if the Indian team needs a bowling all-rounder, then Nitish Kumar Reddy can be that, because his bowling is better than Shivam Dube's. If you are looking for a batter at number seven, then it's not even a conversation.'

'Shivam Dube is a good batter who can give you one or two overs in the T20 format. But if there are conditions in New Zealand where you need a bowler first, and someone who can go and bat at number seven or eight, then Nitish Kumar Reddy can be that option,' Pujara added.

Spinners in Focus: Kuldeep vs Chakravarthy

Among the spinners, Nayar believed Kuldeep Yadav could prove to be much more effective than Varun Chakravarthy in seamer-friendly conditions in New Zealand.

'There will be a bit of seam and swing, and often, in conditions where there is no deviation off the pitch, a wrist spinner comes into play because the trajectory is different, and the ball will skid slightly.

'I always believe that when Kuldeep Yadav bowls, there is a question in every team's mind, mostly among foreign players, about how to tackle him. You think strategically about which overs he will bowl.

'In the Powerplay, fast bowlers will bowl most of the overs. If spin bowlers bowl, when will they bowl? When will Kuldeep Yadav be used? Post six overs. When will Varun Chakaravarthy be used? Post six overs.

'There, I feel Kuldeep Yadav will give another dimension to the Indian team, especially against New Zealanders in those conditions.'

Pujara picked Chakravarthy as his first choice spinner as he feels Kuldeep 'is a bit under pressure'.

'In the T20 format, especially among the New Zealand batters, not all of them have played Varun. A majority of the players have played him, but I still feel he is a mystery bowler. It feels like Kuldeep is a bit under pressure. He bowls better where there are bigger boundaries.

'Varun, obviously, is a confidence bowler. When he lacks confidence, he can be expensive.'