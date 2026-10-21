'Bhuvneshwar brings a lot of experience to the Indian T20 team'

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian T20 team after four years is set to provide much-needed experience and bolster the bowling attack ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, as stated by Captain Shreyas Iyer.

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's last T20 International appearance was against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on November 22, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Captain Shreyas Iyer highlighted the Indian T20 team's bowling attack has lacked experience in recent series.

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the Indian T20I squad after four years for the series against New Zealand.

Iyer emphasised Kumar's extensive experience and his success in the IPL, winning titles in the last two years.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's ability to generate swing and seam movement is expected to strengthen India's bowling.

Captain Shreyas Iyer said the Indian T20 team's bowling attack had been lacking experience in the past few series and the return of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's would help address this issue.

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar returns to the Indian team after four years after being named in squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, starting in Christchurch on Thursday.

"Bhuvi brings a lot of experience to the team. And we were lacking that, especially after the IPL. We had a lot of new bowlers," Iyer said on eve of the series opener on Wednesday.

Bhuvi's Impact

IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Nitish Kumar Reddy during India's training session in Christchurch. Photograph: BCCI

"But in T20, if you see his career graph, he has won the IPL in each of the last two years. So, he has a very good idea of how to dominate this format."

In the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, India's T20I bowling attack featuring fast bowlers Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav, and Gurnoor Brar has faced scrutiny after repeatedly conceding big totals on flat tracks.

Bhuvneshwar, known for his ability to generate swing and seam movement, has collected 90 wickets across 88 T20Is.

In the IPL, he has played a key role in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's back-to-back titles, taking 17 wickets in the 2025 season and 28 in 2026.