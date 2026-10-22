Allen, Phillips Power NZ to Huge Total As India's Bowlers Struggle

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips smashed a blistering 82 from 40 balls, with eight fours and three sixes in the first T20I against India on Thursday. Photograph: Black Caps/X

Key Points New Zealand posted a massive 225/8 against India in the first T20I, their joint-highest total against India and highest on home soil.

Finn Allen (45 off 24) and Glenn Phillips (82 not out off 40) were the chief architects of New Zealand's imposing total.

India's bowling attack, lacking Jasprit Bumrah, appeared toothless, with Axar Patel being the most expensive bowler conceding 51 runs.

Mayank Yadav provided India's only breakthrough, dismissing Tim Seifert, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 49 runs without a wicket.

Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips were at their destructive best to power New Zealand a huge 225/8 against India in the first T20 International in Christchurch on Thursday, as the visitors' once again struggled with the ball.

In the absence of the rested Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian attack once again looked toothless against a rampaging Allen (45 off 24) and Phillips (82 not out off 40).

It is New Zealand's joint-highest total against India in T20Is and their highest total on home soil.

Powerplay Dominance

IMAGE: Finn Allen on the attack. Photograph: ANI Photo

There was early swing on offer but the New Zealand opener negated that threat effectively before slaying the opposition.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, bowling for the first time in international cricket in nearly four years, bowled a decent first over before Tim Seifert (24 off 17) smashed him for a couple of fours and a massive six over long-on in his following over that went for 17 runs.

Allen then tore into Arshdeep in the following over that too went for 17 runs, giving the hosts much-needed momentum in the powerplay. The openers' ability to pick boundaries on the off-side stood out.

IMAGE: Mayank Yadav celebrates the wicket of Tim Seifert. Photograph: BCCI

Mayank Yadav was introduced inside the powerplay and the bowler with the extra pace managed to get a breakthrough for India by having Seifert caught behind on the last ball of the fifth over.

Tasked with bowling the final over of the Powerplay, left-arm spinner Axar Patel leaked two sixes, one from Allen over long-off and the other from Daryl Mitchell who stepped out to easily clear the long-on boundary.

The Blackcaps raced to 65 for one in the first six overs.

Indian Bowlers Struggle

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates the wicket of Dary Mitchell. Photograph: BCCI

While Arshdeep got the wicket of Mitchell in his second spell, Bhuvneshwar could not make much of an impact.

Bhuvneshwar's third over went for 14 runs before he was given the tough task of bowling the 20th over that also yielded 14 runs.

His overall figures read 4-0-49-0.

IMAGE: Axar Patel celebrates the wicket of Finn Allen. Photograph: BCCI

Phillips ended the innings with a sensational switch hit over cover.

Even the cameo from Bevon Jacobs (31 off 16) went a long way in helping New Zealand surge past 200. The highlight of his innings was a first-ball six down the ground off Arshdeep.

Axar ended up being the most expensive bowler for India, leaking 51 runs in his four overs. New Zealand hammered 67 runs off the last 30 balls.