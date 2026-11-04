India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Duffy reveals what makes Kohli so hard to bowl to

Witnessing Virat Kohli's masterful 74-run innings that led India to a five-wicket victory against New Zealand, pacer Jacob Duffy lauded the star batter's flawless technique and aggressive intent, highlighting his unparalleled skill in ODI cricket.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli made a stroke-filled 74 off 51 balls as India beat New Zealand by five wickets in the rain-hit first ODI in Auckland on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Virat Kohli's imperious 74 off 51 balls secured India's five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI on Wednesday.

Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy, Kohli's former IPL teammate, described Kohli's batting as having "no hole" after his dominant performance.

Duffy noted Kohli's ability to handle bounce and hit effectively, recalling similar experiences from their time at Royal Challengers Bengaluru nets.

The New Zealand pacer also lauded Indian bowlers, particularly Gurnoor Brar (3/44) and Arshdeep Singh (4/70), for their effective use of bounce.

Star batter Virat Kohli on Wednesday set up India's five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first ODI with an imperious 74, and an awestruck Kiwi pacer Jacob Duffy said there "was no hole" in the maestro's game.

Kohli's knock came off just 51 balls, helping India chase down a revised target of 143 with 56 balls remaining in the rain-curtailed match.

Duffy, who was Kohli's team-mate at the title-winning Royal Challengers Bengaluru side in the IPL 2026, has faced the brunt of Kohli's batting at the RCB nets.

Duffy On Kohli's Flawless Batting

"Yeah, it was a bit annoying, wasn't it?" Duffy joked at the post-match press conference.

"Yeah, small targets like that, if you get a guy to come out with that kind of intent to knock it off, it can break the chase pretty easily. And he's a pretty good guy to do it, quite impressive, wasn't he?

"He didn't struggle with the bounce. He got inside those hook shots, pull shots, and then he could whack you down the ground. No surprise, he's a good player. He's done it for a lot of years, and he did that to me in the nets a lot in Bangalore."

The 32-year-old, however, wondered if Kohli would have the same approach if India were to set a target, instead of chasing.

"If they're batting first or there's a bigger score on the board, it would be interesting to see if he plays like that. I'm not sure, I don't know if he will.

"I won't give away all their scouting tips. I did get some intel at the nets in Bangalore, but there's not many holes in his game, to be fair.

"Small grounds like that, he uses the pace really well, and then he can hit you over your head as well. So, there's not many holes in that man's game," he added.

Indian Bowlers Impress In ODI

The right-arm pacer also lauded the performance of Indian bowlers, especially Gurnoor Brar (3/44), who scarred New Zealand with disconcerting bounce, and Arshdeep Singh (4/70).

The 6-foot-5-inch-tall Brar repaid skipper Shubman Gill's faith by intimidating the home batters with his speed and bounce in the company of Arshdeep as the visitors dismissed the Black Caps for a below-par 185 in 40.2 overs.

Challenges Of Defending Targets

"Yeah, probably 180 at Eden Park is never going to be enough, Obviously, I think they bowled really well. They've got some big boys in that bowling team and they use the bounce of the surface really well.

"So, yeah, they did that well and we probably just wanted our best with the bat to start with. Pretty tough to defend 180 and then they can just come hard like that and just knock a few off pretty quick."

New Zealand reduced India to 136/5 in the 22nd over, but Duffy said it was too little and too late by then.

"To be honest, probably a little bit too little, too late. But, there's still things to gain out there. We showed our intent for the series, we're not going to back down, we're going to come hard to these guys and show what we've got.

"In this situation, the short ball seemed to work a little bit, so sort of that was the option, to put our stamp on the series, I guess."

Adapting To Conditions

Asked if defending targets is proving to be too difficult for the Kiwis given the conditions, he said, "It's a tough one. Yeah, it definitely plays a part. I think we're lying if we say it's not. Everyone wants to toss some balls for us for a reason. I'm not saying it's not impossible, don't get me wrong. It's not like it's huge, it's not like we're giving up as soon as we've lost a toss.

"But as soon as you get a little bit of moisture in the wicket, I thought tonight there's a bit of wind around and we actually might not, but I guess the rain sort of adds that moisture that the dew would have otherwise.

"So when it skid on like that, it sort of takes away the tackiness and that sort of tennis ball bounce we saw in their innings, which that's what I thought made the ball. Yeah, they're batting hard."

Should the Kiwis have been more counter-attacking in their batting, just like the Indians did later?

"Yeah, it's a tricky one. Like I said, credit to them, they bowled very well. They extracted the bounce very well, and very tall bowlers at the seam and extracted that bounce. I think you saw when the guys did try to sort of lift the ante or play some shots, then quite a few went straight up.

"I think we will adapt and adjust, and I think we're a good batting team. It's not going to happen again like that, I can't imagine. So, they'll adapt and go again," he said.