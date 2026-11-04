India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Arshdeep Singh's Auckland heroics put him among legends

Arshdeep Singh's impressive four-wicket haul in the first ODI against New Zealand has etched his name alongside Indian cricketing legends, showcasing his skill and adaptability on foreign pitches.

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates after claiming four wickets against New Zealand in Auckland. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Arshdeep Singh became the third Indian pacer to take a four-wicket haul in New Zealand during the first ODI against New Zealand at Auckland.

His spell of 4/70 is the fourth best by an Indian pacer in New Zealand, placing him behind Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami.

Arshdeep expressed pleasure bowling in New Zealand, noting good purchase off the surface and helpful wind.

He attributed his success to hitting the seam hard and exploiting the batsmen's attempts at shots off that length.

Arshdeep spearheaded India's bowling attack, restricting New Zealand to 185 runs in the opening match of the five-match ODI series.

Arshdeep Singh joined legends Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Shami to become the third Indian pacer to take a four-wicket haul in New Zealand.

Arshdeep achieved this feat during the first ODI against New Zealand at Auckland, taking 4/70 in his 10 overs.

Arshdeep's Record-Breaking Performance

His spell is the fourth best by an Indian pacer in New Zealand, with Srinath (4/23 at Auckland in 2003 and 4/52 at Napier in 1995) holding the first two spots. Shami holds the third spot with a spell of 4/55 at Napier in 2014.

One more wicket would have helped Arshdeep join spin legend Anil Kumble (5/33 at Wellington in 1994) to become only the second Indian to take a five-wicket haul in NZ.

This year in five ODIs, Arshdeep has taken 12 wickets at an average of 23.08 and an economy rate of 6.08, with best figures of 6/70.

Insights From The Bowler

Following the innings, Arshdeep said that there was a lot of purchase on the surface and it was a pleasure bowling in NZ.

"Loving the weather here and there is good purchase off the surface. After coming from the subcontinent, when you get some life in the wickets, it's always a pleasure to bowl here. And yeah, the wind is helping as well," he said.

Speaking on successful short ball tactic, he said, "I felt like there was something in the wicket, so we were just trying to hit the seam hard and try to get purchase off the surface. And they were trying some shots of that length, so we got the wickets."

Arshdeep, who missed out on what could have been his second five-wicket haul in ODIs, said that his "favourite wicket would have been the fifth one".

"Favourite one would have been the fifth one, which I didn't get. So I am still searching for one," he said. A clinical bowling performance from the Indian attack restricted New Zealand to 185 runs in the opening match of the five-match ODI series at Eden Park in Auckland, with the visitors making full use of the conditions to dominate the hosts' batting line-up.

India's Dominant Bowling Display

Arshdeep Singh spearheaded India's bowling attack with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Gurnoor Brar (3/44 in 9.2 overs) claimed three wickets and Anshul Kamboj (2/22 in 10 overs) chipped in with two scalps to dismantle New Zealand's batting line-up.