India, Japan to Play Historic T20I to Celebrate Diplomatic Ties

In a historic first, India and Japan are set to clash in a men's T20 International cricket match on September 22 in Japan, celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations and aiming to boost cricket's presence in East Asia.

IMAGE: The match be a prep for India at the Asian Games. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India and Japan will play their first-ever men's T20 International cricket match on September 22 in Japan.

The historic T20I will be held at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

The match celebrates the 75th anniversary of India-Japan Diplomatic Relations.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia highlighted the match's role in introducing cricket to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia.

Both teams will use the match as preparation for the men's cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2026.

India and Japan are set to face off against each other for the first time in international cricket in a historic men's T20I. The Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed in a statement that the two men's teams will square off in a T20I on September 22 at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture.

Celebrating Diplomatic Ties

The match will be played to launch the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of India-Japan Diplomatic Relations.

"The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men's teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan," BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia said. "This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia."

Impact on Japanese Cricket

JCA CEO Naoki Miyaji also weighed in on the occasion and what it means for cricket in Japan. "To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to the home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association," he said. India will see the contest as an essential warm-up ahead of the Asian Games, where they won gold medal in men's cricket competition four years ago, while Japan will look to gain invaluable experience from the clash against some of the world's best players.

Both sides are due to feature in the men's cricket tournament at the Asian Games 2026 where Japan will feature in the group stages, while India are due to appear straight in the quarter-final round.