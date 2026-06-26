Rana, Arshdeep shine as India rally to limit Ireland to 182 in T20I series opener

Indian pacers, spearheaded by Harshit Rana, expertly exploited hard lengths to restrict Ireland to 182 for nine in the opening T20 International, setting the stage for a dominant performance.

IMAGE: India's Shivam Dube celebrates the wicket of Ireland's Benjamin Calitz during the first T20I in Belfast on Friday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points Indian pacers effectively used hard lengths to restrict Ireland's scoring in the first T20I.

Harshit Rana led India's bowling attack with figures of 3/24, making a strong comeback from injury.

Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker scored a resilient half-century (50 runs) but lacked significant support.

India's bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh and Shivam Dube, picked crucial wickets during the power play and middle overs.

Despite a late surge from Delany and Dockrell, Ireland was limited to 182/9, setting a manageable target for India.

● SCORECARD

Indian pacers stuck to hard lengths and preyed on the aggressive tendencies of Ireland batters, limiting them to 182 for nine in the first T20 International in Belfast on Friday.

The much-anticipated international debut for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi did not happen, but the full house at Stormont ground had enough to cheer for as India, led by Harshit Rana (3/24) dominated from ball one.

Ireland skipper Lorcan Tucker made a half-century (50, 36 balls) but it was largely a lone hand. The Indian quicks did not try to pitch the ball up and search for swing, as many would expect in these conditions. But they placed their belief in back of the length deliveries and were rewarded handsomely.

• Why Sooryavanshi was not picked for 1st T20I vs Ireland

India's Dominant Bowling Performance

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Arshdeep Singh dismissed Harry Tector. Photograph: BCCI/X

In the Powerplay segment, the priced wickets of Tim Tector, Harry Tector, and Ross Adair helped reduce the home side to 30 for three, and Ireland could only score 36 in the first six overs.

Tim and Adair went for pull shots, and gave catches to Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson respectively. Both fell to Rana and his intensity in the first match after recovering from a four-month injury lay-off might have pleased the team management.

Harry went for a drive when Arshdeep Singh (2/28) offered a rare fuller delivery, resulting in a simple catch to Samson. Shivam Dube too reaped benefits of shorter length, getting rid of Ben Calitz, who had extracted two sixes off Prasidh Krishna.

Tucker's Lone Fight And Late Surge

IMAGE: Lorcan Tucker hit five boundaries and two sixes in his 36-ball 50. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Cricket Ireland/X

Ireland were 51 for four then, but Tucker realised 64 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue them from a precarious position.

Tucker was slow to begin, but the right-hander soon slipped into his aggressive, innovative self to give his side a move-on. Tucker tucked into left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/33) in the 13th over, smashing 4, 4, 6 and he fetched his fifty in 35 balls.

There was also a lovely scoop of Prasidh Krishna, who was expensive (0/57), for a boundary.

But Tucker's pull off a pace-off, short delivery from Rana ended in the hands of Tilak Varma in the deep.

IMAGE: Harshit Rana celebrates after taking the wicket of Ross Adair. Photograph: BCCI/X

Ireland were 115 for five then.

However, Delany and George Dockrell added 49 runs between overs 14.3 and 17.1 to take them past 150.

Delany was severe on Prasidh whose lengths went awry in his last over. The powerful right-hander hammered the pacer for 4, 6, 6, 6 in the 16th over to take 27 runs from it.

But Delany (49) could not complete a well-deserved fifty, lifting Arshdeep straight to Tilak near the ropes.