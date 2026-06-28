Yadav, Dube shine as India restrict Ireland in 2nd T20I

India's bowlers, spearheaded by debutant Prince Yadav and Shivam Dube, produced a dominant performance to restrict Ireland to a modest total in the second T20 International.

IMAGE: India debutant Prince Yadav celebrates getting his third wicket in the second T20 International against Ireland in Belfast on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Debutant Prince Yadav took three crucial wickets for India against Ireland.

Shivam Dube's game-changing double-wicket over significantly restricted Ireland's scoring.

Harry Tector scored a fifty for Ireland but struggled to accelerate the innings.

India's bowlers, including Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, maintained tight control throughout the innings.

Captain Shreyas Iyer's effective bowling changes were key to India's strong performance.

IMAGE: Harry Tector hit 5 fours and a six while scoring 53 off 47 balls to rally Ireland after the loss of early wickets. Photograph: Cricket Ireland

Debutant Prince Yadav gave an impressive account of himself with three scalps while Shivam Dube bowled a game-changing double wicket over as India restricted Ireland to a below par 154 for 8 in the second T20 International.

Just when Harry Tector (53 off 47 balls) and the dangerous Ben Calitz (37 off 23 balls) looked like setting a platform for a final flourish with a 65-run fourth wicket stand, Dube (2/25 in 3 overs) got wickets off successive deliveries that played its part in stopping the hosts well short of a par-score of 180. He was ably supported by Arshdeep Singh and Yadav, both of whom got two wickets each.

Dube's Crucial Double Strike

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh celebrates with teammates after dismissing Ross Adair. Photograph: BCCI

Dube first had Calitz caught in the deep and then bowled a perfect off-cutter that breached Gareth Delany's defence to hit the top of off-stump.

While Tector was the top-scorer with his ninth T20I fifty in his 100th game, he could never really put his foot on the accelerator. Axar Patel (0/28 in 4 overs) and Yadav kept things tight with hard lengths, short balls and nice change ups.

Early Breakthroughs and Tight Bowling

IMAGE: Shivam Dube gets a high-five from his India teammates after dismissing Gareth Delany. Photograph: BCCI

The script during the Irish innings has a touch of familiarity to the opening game where India had got three wickets within 50 runs before hosts used the long handle effectively during the middle overs. Coming in at the fall of Ross Adair with Ireland in a bit of trouble at 48 for 3, Calitz intelligently picked up the hittable bowlers. Debutant Suryansh Shedge's friendly medium pacers were smashed over shorter square boundaries for 22 runs in a single over.

At the onset, Harshit Rana (1/17 in 3 overs) got Harry's brother Tim Tector caught at mid-wicket making a mess off a pull-shot. Adair tried to make room against Arshdeep Singh (2/35 in 4 overs), who got one to chase the batter off good length. The result was an aerial catch for Tilak Varma at extra cover.

IMAGE: Prince Yadav celebrates dismissing Lorcan Tucker for his maiden wicket in T20 Internationals. Photograph: BCCI

Yadav (3/22 in 4 overs), who made his ODI debut against Afghanistan, bowled a sharp short ball to last match's hero Lorcan Tucker (15 off 18 balls) to get him caught by Ishan Kishan behind stumps. In the earlier over, Prince had troubled Tucker, keeping him quiet.

Skipper Shreyas Iyer's bowling changes were on point as he used both Axar and Dube very well.