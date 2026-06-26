First Day In India Blue! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Carries Drinks

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, despite his sensational recent form, is still awaiting his India debut after being overlooked for the first T20I against Ireland.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the first T20 International against Ireland at Belfast on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, 15, joined the senior Indian team for the Ireland T20I series, marking his maiden international experience.

Despite recent sensational form, including an IPL 2026 performance and a 94 for India A, he was not selected for the first match.

India's captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged Sooryavanshi's talent but backed current openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma.

Following India's disappointing 34-run defeat, there is increased speculation about Sooryavanshi's potential inclusion in future matches.

On his very first day with the senior Indian team, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was spotted carrying drinks for his teammates during the first T20I against Ireland in Belfast on Friday.

Even though he was not picked in the playing XI, Sooryavanshi seemed to soak in every moment of his maiden international experience. The 15-year-old was the cynosure of all eyes whenever he ran out to the middle with the drinks.

There was a huge buzz going into the series opener whether India would give Sooryavanshi his international debut following his sensational run with the bat in recent months. He enjoyed a stunning run with the bat for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 and a marauding 29-ball 94 for India A against Sri Lanka A in the tri-series one-day final at Dambulla.

Why India Left Out Sooryavanshi

India preferred to stick with their first choice openers in Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, both of whom were part of the T20 World Cup winning team earlier this year.

'Unfortunately, he (Sooryavanshi) is not included. He is a gun player but we have some tremendous players who have done well for us we are backing them. He will get his opportunity when the time comes,' said India captain Shreyas Iyer at the toss.

After suffering a disappointing 34-run defeat in the series opener, India's team management will surely consider the inclusion of the in-form Sooryavanshi as they aim to bounce back after their horror batting display.

'Can't believe India haven't picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ... The best T20 player at the moment in the world,' remarked former England captain Michael Vaughan on X.