India vs England ODIs: Why is Kuldeep Yadav warming the bench?

India's decision to bench specialist spinner Kuldeep Yadav for the first ODI against England has ignited a significant debate among former cricketers and experts, who question whether the team's pursuit of batting depth is undermining its crucial wicket-taking capabilities.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav misses out on India's playing XI. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Kuldeep Yadav was surprisingly omitted from India's playing XI for the first ODI against England, despite the pitch being expected to assist spinners later.

India opted for three all-rounders (Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube) and a six-man bowling attack, prioritising batting depth down to No. 8.

Former cricketer Abhishek Nayar criticised the decision, stating that sacrificing an 'X-factor' bowler for extra batting depth is detrimental to winning games.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri expressed surprise, highlighting Kuldeep's potential impact on a spinning pitch and his strong record in South Africa.

Experts question whether India's current team management's emphasis on strengthening the batting order is coming at the cost of specialist wicket-taking bowlers.

Kuldeep Yadav's omission from India's playing XI for the first ODI against England has triggered plenty of debate, with former cricketers questioning whether the team's obsession with batting depth is coming at the cost of its biggest wicket-taking weapon.

When captain Shubman Gill announced the XI at the toss on Tuesday, Kuldeep's name was missing. Instead, India packed the side with three all-rounders -- Washington Sundar, Axar Patel and Shivam Dube -- while Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar completed a six-man bowling attack.

India's Selection Strategy Under Scrutiny

The selection reflected a pattern that has become increasingly familiar under India's current team management. Across formats, the emphasis has often been on strengthening the batting order with multiple all-rounders, even if it means leaving out a specialist wicket-taking bowler. That made Kuldeep's exclusion even more surprising.

Many expected him to feature after Washington Sundar and Axar Patel struggled during India's 0-4 T20I series defeat against England.

Washington was even left out of the final T20I, with captain Shreyas Iyer publicly admitting that he was not satisfied with the all-rounder's bowling performances. Kuldeep, who was not part of the T20I squad, eventually missed out as India chose batting depth all the way down to No. 8.

Experts Weigh In on Bowling vs. Batting Depth

Speaking on JioStar after the toss, Abhishek Nayar said the team had sacrificed an X-factor bowler in pursuit of extra batting. "You want batting depth, but not at the expense of taking wickets," Nayar said.

"At the end of the day, you win games by picking up wickets. Anyone will tell you that. A team that reached the IPL final did so because it had a bowling attack capable of taking wickets. If your attack can't do that, it doesn't matter how much batting you have -- you'll struggle.

"In this line-up, you've got Prasidh Krishna, who can take wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah, who can take wickets. Gurnoor Brar is an unknown quantity at this level, and we're hopeful he'll do well. Beyond that, your other bowling options are more economical than attacking. Axar Patel picks up wickets when batters take risks against him, when the pitch offers assistance, or when they try to force the scoring rate. For me, having Kuldeep Yadav gives you that X-factor in the middle overs."

Ravi Shastri's Surprise at Kuldeep's Exclusion

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was equally surprised by the decision, particularly after England captain Harry Brook said at the toss that he expected the pitch to offer assistance to spinners later in the game.

"Even I was a bit surprised because when I did the toss, and I heard Harry Brook say that he wants to bat first because he thinks it might spin later on, if he is saying that it might spin, then our wrist spinner can also turn the ball. If anyone spins the ball, it will be a wrist spinner," Ravi Shastri told Sony Sports Network.

"Adil Rashid has given us trouble, aur Kuldeep ko toh khilaana hi hai, usko jitna game usko khila sakte ho, khilao usko (We have to play Kuldeep at all costs, give him as many games as possible), because in South Africa, he has got a good record, he will get some bounce there. The better his confidence gets, the better it will be for Team India. Now that Chahal is not there, they can play Kuldeep in the playing XI. How much batting depth do you want? Till No 9, No 10? Even that much depth won't help in a big chase," he added.