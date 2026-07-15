How Axar ended his batting slump with one change

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel revealed his strategic shift to prioritising timing over brute force was key to his match-winning half-century and four-wicket haul against England in the opening One Day International, securing a crucial victory for India.

IMAGE: Axar Patel's all-round show powered India to victory. Photograph: Ed Sykes/Reuters

Key Points Axar Patel's match-winning 57 off 52 balls and four wickets secured India's victory in the first ODI against England.

He consciously shifted his batting approach from trying to hit too hard in T20Is to focusing on timing the ball in the ODI.

Patel emphasised the importance of trusting the bounce and spending time at the crease on the Edgbaston wicket, which was challenging for new batters.

The return of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and KL Rahul brought confidence and a relaxed atmosphere to the team.

India will play the second ODI against England in Cardiff on Thursday.

All-rounder Axar Patel said his measured half-century in India's match-winning chase against England in the opening ODI here was a result of his renewed focus on timing after trying to hit too hard during a barren T20 run against the same opposition.

Axar displayed all-round brilliance, snaring four wickets in his 9.5 overs before striking a 52-ball 57 that was laced with five fours and a maximum.

India won the match by four wickets and 28 balls to spare with a nicely paced chase of 259 in which skipper Shubman Gill (80) and Washington Sundar (52) also played a crucial role.

"It was very important for me to deliver this kind of performance. As for my mindset, I needed to keep at it. I had to stay focused rather than thinking it would just happen on its own. I had to have self-belief and execute my plans. I feel like I was trying to hit the ball too hard during the T20Is," Axar, who was adjudged player of the match, told 'JioStar'.

Strategic Batting Shift

"When you go in to bat in the death overs, you don't have any other option but to go for big shots, but I was losing my shape a little. So, when I went in to bat in this game, obviously after we got a great start, I just wanted to build a partnership," he said, explaining the tweaks he made. Axar scored a total of 19 runs in the T20 series that India lost 0-4 last week. The 32-year-old said on Tuesday, his focus was on timing the ball.

"I wasn't trying to hit the ball too hard because I knew I had time and could afford to take a few balls as well. I was focusing on my timing. On this kind of wicket, it is very important to trust the bounce. Once you start reading it well, I think you can score runs," he said.

Edgbaston Pitch Assessment

Talking about the Edgbaston wicket, Axar said it was not conducive for strokeplay at the very outset and batters in both the teams needed time to settle down. "...whoever was new to the crease found it very difficult to come in and start hitting straight away. Even for them, it became easier for Joe Root and Liam Dawson once the partnership was set.

"So I think spending some time at the crease after coming in to bat was very important. On such wickets, you cannot come in and play shots on the rise immediately because there was bounce, and it was swinging and seaming as well. You have to give yourself that little bit of time, and after that, you could play your shots," he said.

Impact of Senior Players' Return

Asked how the return of senior players Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul helped the side, Axar said their presence brings with it a sense of calm which ends up reflecting in the performance as well.

"Obviously, we have been playing alongside each other for a long time. Over time, you form a strong camaraderie, and that brings a sense of confidence because we have won a lot of matches together, and we've lost a few as well.

"But that confidence is there because everyone knows their roles and what they need to do. There is unity, the team gels well together, and you can see that on the field too, with the banter and fun everyone was having. It creates a very relaxed atmosphere," he said. India and England will play the second match of the series on Thursday in Cardiff.