1st T20I: Abhishek, Shreyas fifties steer India to fighting total against England

Abhishek Sharma's explosive 59, Shreyas Iyer's measured 68 and Shivam Dube's unbeaten late cameo lifted India to a competitive 189 for seven despite losing two early wickets against England.

IMAGE: India captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates his half-century against England in the first T20I in Chester-le-Street on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India recovered from losing two early wickets as Abhishek Sharma's explosive 59 and captain Shreyas Iyer's composed 68 forged an 82-run partnership to rebuild the innings.

Abhishek smashed a 20-ball fifty with fearless strokeplay before Shreyas anchored the middle overs, bringing up his first T20I half-century as captain.

Shivam Dube's unbeaten 42 off 21 balls provided the late acceleration, helping India post a competitive 189 for seven against England under overcast conditions in Chester-le-Street.

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Abhishek Sharma waltzed to a dynamic 59 and skipper Shreyas Iyer made a composed 68 as India posted a healthy 189 for seven against England in the first T20I in Chester-le-Street, UK, on Wednesday.

India elected to bat after winning the toss, but the beginning was anything but rosy.

Early Jolts Fail to Derail India's Positive Start

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

The T20I world champions lost Sanju Samson, who drove Saqib Mahmood (3/33) to Tom Banton at point, and Ishan Kishan with just six runs on the board.

Kishan was run out after a mix-up with Abhishek, a mirror image of his dismissal in the second T20I against Ireland at Belfast recently.

IMAGE: England players celebrate the wicket of Tilak Varma. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

At that time, the Indian camp might have briefly revisited their recent batting travails against Ireland in a 0-2 series defeat.

But those fleeting worries were soon eased once Abhishek slipped into his groove, and a bedlam ensued.

Pacers Luke Wood and Mahmood were taken apart spectacularly. Mahmood were carted around for 4, 6, 6 and Shreyas also found a four as India eked 21 runs off the fourth over.

Abhishek, Shreyas Steady the Ship with Match-Defining Stand

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer's 47-ball 68 contained six boundaries and a maximum. Photograph: BCCI

Mahmood tried to unsettle Abhishek with a couple of short-pitched balls, but the left-hander was equal to the task while bringing out two well-timed pulls.

The timing was a big part of the third wicket alliance that produced 82 runs in a little over seven overs, and it was evident in the way Abhishek handled Wood.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

The 25-year-old smashed the England quick for a hat-trick of fours as India piled up an impressive 61 for two in the Powerplay.

Abhishek did not take his feet off the pedal even after the Power Play, and fetched his fifty off just 20 balls.

But he did not last long as Sam Curran trapped him in front of the wicket as the batter remained stranded on the back-foot.

IMAGE: England's players celebrate the wicket of Sanju Samson, caught by Tom Banton off the bowling of Saqib Mahmood. Photograph: Craig Brough/Reuters

However, Shreyas, till then supporting his younger partner, took over the job of leading India's innings, and notched up his ninth T20I fifty, first as captain.

The Mumbai man was more keen to pick up gaps and stay deep into the innings, leaving the big hits to others.

Dube's Late Burst Lifts India to Competitive Total

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

But he was no slouch either, evidenced by a ferocious pull off leg-spinner Adil Rashid for a four, and later a mighty loft over extra cover off Wood for a six. The right-hander reached his fifty in 38 balls, and it might have settled a lot of nerves inside him.

But Shreyas too fell soon after his fifty, falling leg before to Mahmood.

India were 165 then and in need of a few more runs. Shivam Dube (42 not out, 21b) played a nice little cameo, taking India close to the 190-run mark, and it could be a challenging total under gloomy Durham skies.