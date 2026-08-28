India-Bangladesh white-ball series likely in January 2025

The highly anticipated white-ball cricket series between India and Bangladesh is now expected to be rescheduled for January, as the BCCI and the Indian government continue discussion.

IMAGE: On July 21, Bangladesh's State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque said sports diplomacy would play a key role in normalising relations. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The India-Bangladesh white-ball series is likely to be rescheduled for January next year, following ongoing discussions between the BCCI and the Indian government.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is actively seeking an early 2025 window for the series, as the previously proposed September schedule remains uncertain.

The series was originally slated for August 2025, then deferred to September 2026, with BCB announcing three ODIs and three T20Is across Dhaka and Chattogram.

Relations between the two boards, which had deteriorated after the IPL release of Mustafizur Rahman and Bangladesh's T20 World Cup withdrawal, have improved under new BCB president Tamim Iqbal.

The India-Bangladesh white-ball series is now likely to be rescheduled for January next year, with discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government still ongoing. According to a BCCI source, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is seeking a window at the start of next year, as the originally proposed September schedule remains uncertain.

Rescheduling and Board Discussions

"The India-Bangladesh series is likely to be held in January. Discussions with the government are still ongoing, while the BCB is now seeking a window at the beginning of next year," a BCCI source told ANI. India were originally scheduled to tour Bangladesh in August 2025, but the series was subsequently deferred to September 2026. BCB announced in January this year that India would play three ODIs and three T20Is across Dhaka and Chattogram. However, the BCCI has yet to make an official announcement regarding the tour.

Improved Relations Between Boards

Following the BCB's announcement of the tour in January, relations between the two cricket boards deteriorated further after Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh all-rounder Mustafizur Rahman from their Indian Premier League (IPL) squad. The situation escalated when the Aminul Islam-led BCB decided against sending Bangladesh to the T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India.

However, ties between the two boards have shown signs of improvement since Tamim Iqbal took charge as BCB president. Earlier this month, Tamim visited India and reportedly toured the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, signalling a potential thaw in relations between the two boards.

On July 21, Bangladesh's State Minister for Youth and Sports Aminul Haque said sports diplomacy would play a key role in normalising relations.

"The current government is giving utmost importance to sports diplomacy," Aminul was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"And since cricket is a place of prestige for us, cricket has a very strong position in our world cricket. We have already spoken to the Indian Embassy, they have also spoken to us and they are all waiting for India to come to Bangladesh in September.

"I think we will overcome the tension that was there (between the two countries) over a small incident in the past and hopefully our sports diplomacy, our communication, our movement, everything will continue with our neighbouring country."