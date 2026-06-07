India vs Afghanistan Test, Day 2: Pant, Gill shine as India on course for huge total

Rishabh Pant's impressive 81 and Shubman Gill's century propel India to 475 for 6 against Afghanistan at lunch on Day 2 of the one-off Test, despite key wickets falling to Mohammad Saleem.

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant plays the pull shot during his fine knock on Day 2 of the one-ff Test against Afghanistan, at Mullanpur, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rishabh Pant scored a crucial 81 runs, guiding India to 475/6 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test.

Pant's innings, featuring six boundaries and three sixes, showcased a balanced approach before his dismissal by debutant Nangeyalia Kharote.

Shubman Gill contributed a significant 126 runs but was dismissed by Mohammad Saleem, ending a 169-run partnership.

Mohammad Saleem was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, taking 4 wickets, including those of Gill and Dhruv Jurel.

India reached 475 for 6 at lunch on Day 2, with Washington Sundar and Manav Suthar at the crease.

IMAGE: Azmatullah Omarzai appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Rishabh Pant answered his critics in the best possible manner, scoring a stroke-filled 81, as India stayed on course for a mammoth first innings score, reaching 475 for 6 against Afghanistan at lunch, on the second day of the one-off Test, in Mullanpur Sunday.

In-front of a sparse Sunday crowd, Pant did play his signature strokes, but also curbed his natural instinct to go after each delivery, treating each ball on its merit during his 121-ball knock that had six boundaries and three sixes.

IMAGE: Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant's fifth-wicket partnership of 169 runs is the highest for India for any wicket against Afghanistan. Photograph: BCCI

He should have completed his century, but mistimed the lofted shot off spinner Hashmatullah Shahidi and was caught at long-off. Pant charged down the track but couldn't fully reach to the pitch of the delivery and offered a simple catch.

India's Dominant Batting Performance

IMAGE: Saleem Safi celebrates the wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

For Afghanistan, their IPL star Azmatullah Omarzai was distinctly unlucky. He was very impressive with the second new ball, beating the bat on a number of occasions without much luck.

In the first hour of second morning, Shubman Gill (126 off 177 balls) was dismissed by Mohammad Saleem (4/109 in 20 overs), who bowled a beauty to get rid of India's skipper. It was pitched on fuller length on off-stump channel drawing Gill forward and then there was a hint of outward movement taking the edge of his bat and ending a 169-run stand.

Key Wickets Fall Before Lunch

IMAGE: Saleem Safi celebrates with his Afghanistan teammates after dismissing Dhruv Jurel. Photograph: BCCI

Dhruv Jurel played a few beautiful shots square of the wicket but Saleem got one to reverse as Jurel decided to leave the ball on length only to find his off-stump pegged back.

However, one dismissal that left the crowd high and dry was Pant's, as they were expecting some more fireworks from him once the spinners came into operation.

Going into the lunch break, Washington Sundar (14 batting) and debutant Manav Suthar (9 batting) were at the crease.