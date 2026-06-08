I learnt that consistency is everything in Test cricket: Manav Suthar

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates with the player of the match award. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Manav Suthar excelled on his Test debut, picking up a six-wicket haul (6/33).

Suthar's 6/33 are the second best figures by an Indian on debut after Narendra Hirwani's 8/61 against West Indies in Chennai in 1988.

Suthar said repeatedly hitting the same areas was the secret behind his success in one-off Test in Mullanpur.

Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar said that his maiden Test appearance taught him that consistency and patience are the biggest virtues in the longest format, after starring in India's thumping victory against Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs, in the one-off match in Mullanpur on Monday.



Named Player of the Match for his seven-wicket match haul, Suthar said repeatedly hitting the same areas was the secret behind his success on a surface that offered plenty of assistance to the spinners.



"The biggest lesson is that consistency is everything. You have to keep bowling in the same area over and over again. I think that's the most important thing in Test cricket. It's a format that demands a lot of patience," Suthar said at the presentation ceremony.



"That's what I've learned, keep being patient, stick to your plans and keep hitting the right areas consistently," he said.



The 23-year-old left-arm spinner said that representing India in Test cricket felt surreal.



"It was a very unreal feeling. It has been my dream from the very beginning to play for India and to play Test cricket. So it was an incredible moment for me and honestly felt quite unreal."

Suthar Relied On Stock Deliveries

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates with the player of the match award. Photograph: BCCI

Suthar said batting before bowling helped him understand the nature of the wicket, which in turn aided his bowling plans.



"Even when I went out to bat, I felt quite comfortable. As I settled in and faced a few deliveries, I realised there was a bit of assistance for the spinners on the wicket."



"Then, when I came on to bowl and delivered my first over, I got the same feeling. After that, my only focus was to keep using the right line, length and pace."



The spinner said he consciously relied on his stock ball in the initial phase before introducing subtle variations.



"Initially, my focus was on understanding how the wicket was playing. That's why I wanted to rely on my stock delivery as much as possible."



"Once I understood that the wicket was a little slow and required some variation in pace, I started making those adjustments. But the main idea was always to make my stock ball as effective as possible."



Suthar also expressed pride at being entrusted with the second new ball during the match.



"It's a matter of great pride. Being trusted with that responsibility means a lot."

Captain Gill Hails Team India's 'Complete Win'

India captain Shubman Gill described the result as a complete team effort.



"A complete win, ticked all the boxes, so very happy. It was very hot. We decided that if we bowl them out by lunch or around the first drinks break in the second innings we will ask them to bat again.



"For the spinners it was more about getting the experience of how to set up the batters. When you are batting first try to post 350+ no matter where you are batting," Gill said, adding that India's first-innings objective was always to post a score in excess of 350," he said.

Afghanistan Rue Lack Of Test Experience

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi acknowledged that his side was outplayed and credited Suthar for maintaining relentless discipline.



"It was a tough day, a tough game for us, and right from the start, from the beginning, our discipline in the bowling was not that good.

"The reality is that we don't have that experience in this format. We learned a lot from this game because we don't get enough opportunities to play Test cricket. but everybody knows that India is a tough team playing in their own conditions.



"But a lot of lessons to us and hopefully that we learn from this and hopefully that we play and we learn to play under pressure as we win the things get tougher," he added.



Talking about Suthar, Shahidi said, "He bowled really well. He bowled stump to stump and was really disciplined in his bowling. That's why we struggled against him."