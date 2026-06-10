Who Will Replace Virat Kohli At No 3 For Afghanistan ODIs?

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan is making a comeback to the Indian ODI team after nearly three years, having last played in the 50-overs format against Afghanistan in Delhi in October 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Virat Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury.

Ishan Kishan is making a comeback to the Indian ODI team after nearly three years.

Kishan excelled with the bat in the T20 World Cup and in IPL 2026 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ishan Kishan should replace the injured Virat Kohli at No 3 in India's ODI team for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan, starting in Dharamsala, on Saturday, June 13, 2026, said former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.



Kohli was ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the recently-concluded IPL 2026.



Kishan is making a comeback to the Indian ODI team after nearly three years, having last played in the 50-overs format against Afghanistan in Delhi in October 2023.



Kishan forced his way back into the Indian ODI team on the basis of his good form for Jharkhand in domestic while ball cricket, while he also excelled with the bat in the T20 World Cup and in IPL 2026 for Sunrisers Hyderabad.



Nayar stated that Kishan's recent good form makes him the ideal candidate to take over the crucial No 3 slot in Kohli's absence despite Yashasvi Jaiswal also being part of the Indian ODI squad.



"If you look at the recent form of Ishan Kishan and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan has always stepped up whenever there has

been an injury. He has performed well every time. He was excellent in the T20 World Cup and also did well against New Zealand in the T20I series," Nayar said on JioHotstar's Cricket Live show."He is a more experienced and proven option at number three compared to Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal is naturally an opener. In his last ODI, he scored a century while opening the innings. So based on experience and comfort in the number three role, I would go with Ishan Kishan."Former spinner Piyush Chawla believes veteran Rohit Sharma will need to shoulder the burden of the batting unit in Kohli's absence."Rohit Sharma is the main man for India in this ODI series. He only plays one format now, so his game time matters. With Virat not in the squad, more responsibility falls on Rohit's shoulders. He will be keen to deliver, especially in home conditions. The 2027 World Cup is still far away, but preparation starts early."Nayar wants rookie spinner Harsh Dubey to get a chance in the three-match series against Afghanistan. He also believes young pace duo of Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav should get some game time.

"I feel Harsh Dubey will play because the team will need a left-arm spinner. He is also a useful all-rounder. The real question is which fast bowlers will get a chance. I want to see Prasidh Krishna's workload managed carefully. If the team wants to give him game time, they should also look at Gurnoor Brar. He was part of the Test squad but didn't get a chance to play there. However, he should be in the scheme of things for the ODI playing XI. Prince Yadav has also performed very well recently. So, I would like to see Harsh Dubey with either Prince Yadav or Gurnoor Brar, along with Arshdeep Singh. These bowlers have played a lot of cricket and should be given a chance to prove themselves."