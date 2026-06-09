ODI series: MI's Ghazanfar eager to test his skills against India's star batters

Afghanistan spinner AM Ghazanfar, who trained alongside Rohit Sharma at Mumbai Indians, is eager to use IPL-learned insights and experience when he faces India in the upcoming ODI series.

IMAGE: In IPL 2026, AM Ghazanfar has picked up 15 wickets from 11 games at an economy of 10.01. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points AM Ghazanfar hopes to apply lessons learned from Rohit Sharma during their time together at Mumbai Indians when he faces the Indian captain in the upcoming ODI series.

The 19-year-old spinner credits the IPL environment, including interactions with Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, for accelerating his growth as a cricketer.

Ghazanfar believes Afghanistan's improving cricket structure and thorough preparation have equipped the team to compete strongly against India despite the challenge posed by their formidable batting order.

Having observed Rohit Sharma up close during his stint with Mumbai Indians, Afghanistan's rising spin star AM Ghazanfar is eager to put those learnings to the test when he takes on the Indian batting great in the upcoming ODI series.

The 19-year-old off-spinner, regarded one of Afghanistan's brightest prospects, acknowledged that bowling to Rohit regularly during IPL training sessions offered him a rare opportunity to understand the nuances of the challenge while facing world's premier batters.

"Rohit bhai is a legend and a very good player. He opens the batting and we bowl with the new ball. Whatever we have learnt from him, Inshallah, we will try to use it to our advantage and see what happens," Ghazanfar said during an interaction ahead of the ODI series.

Learning from a Legend

The youngster also disclosed that Rohit was generous with his advice during their time together at Mumbai Indians.

"Once when I was batting, he gave me some tips. I really appreciated that and I am thankful to him," he said.

Ghazanfar's association with Mumbai Indians during the recently concluded IPL season exposed him to some of the finest cricketers in the game, including Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma.

Growing Through the IPL Experience

The Afghan spinner said the experience of sharing a dressing room with established international stars has significantly aided his development.

"In the IPL, you get the absolute best of both worlds -- very good players and excellent coaching. Playing matches with them and sharing the dressing room helped me learn a lot. Cricket is a game of constant learning and I want to keep learning even more in the future."

The spinner added that Afghanistan's preparations for the ODI series have been equally intensive despite several players being engaged in franchise cricket.

"The IPL was very good for us. It is very hot here and we have adjusted to the conditions. Before coming here, our team had a month-long camp in Kabul. We have already adapted to the pitches and weather and the players are feeling energetic."

• Smriti Mandhana opens up on playing cricket on periods

Ready for the Next Challenge

Ghazanfar, who rose through Afghanistan's rapidly expanding cricket structure, believes competition for places has increased significantly over the years.

"There are a lot more talented players in Afghanistan now. It is difficult to reach international cricket, leagues and franchise cricket directly from domestic cricket, but belief, preparation and working on your skills can make things easier."

Interestingly, unlike many young Afghan cricketers who grew up idolising individual stars such as Rashid Khan or Mohammad Nabi, Ghazanfar said his inspiration came from the national team itself.

"Our role model was the Afghanistan team. We all used to watch our national team when we were growing up," he added.

With India boasting a formidable batting line-up, Afghanistan will need their young spinner to quickly translate lessons from the Mumbai Indians dressing room into success on the international stage.