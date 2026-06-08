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Debutant Suthar's Six-Wicket Haul Puts India In Command

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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June 08, 2026 12:27 IST

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Manav Suthar made a sensational Test debut, claiming a six-wicket haul against Afghanistan, showcasing his spin prowess and putting India in a dominant position in the one-off Test.

Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Rahmat Shah to complete his five-wicket haul.

IMAGE: India's Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah to complete his five-wicket haul on Day 3 of the one-off Test in Mullanpur on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Manav Suthar achieved a six-wicket haul on his Test debut for India against Afghanistan.
  • Suthar's impressive figures of 6/33 helped bowl out Afghanistan for 152 in their first innings.
  • Afghanistan was forced to follow-on and struggled, needing 394 runs to avoid an innings defeat at lunch on Day 3.
  • Rahmat Shah was the only Afghan batter to show significant resistance, scoring 60 runs.
  • Suthar became the 10th Indian and seventh spinner to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Manav Suthar snared a six-wicket haul on a dream debut as Afghanistan were bowled out for a paltry 152 day three of the one-off Test against India in Mullanpur on Monday. After India enforced the follow-on, Afghanistan huffed and puffed their way to 18 for no loss at lunch with 394 runs still needed to avoid an embarrassing innings defeat.

Manav Suthar's Dream Debut Performance

It was a pity that barely 500 odd people were present in the stands when country's newest spin bowling star completed a rare milestone, becoming the 10th Indian to take five wicket-haul on debut. He was also the seventh spinner to reach the landmark in his maiden Test.

His final first innings figures read 22-10-33-6 which also showed the relentless pressure he put on inexperienced Afghan batters, none of whom looked comfortable while trying to defend him.

 

Afghanistan's Struggle Against Indian Spin

Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Rahmat Shah to complete his five-wicket haul. 

IMAGE: Manav Suthar celebrates the wicket of Rahmat Shah to complete his five-wicket haul. Photograph: BCCI

Having impressed on the second afternoon with his trajectory and ability to extract turn from a slowish track, it was a matter of time that he would complete a five-for.

For the visitors, veteran Rahmat Shah (60 off 135 balls) was the only batter to offer some resistance before he became Suthar's fifth victim, falling all over while trying to play a slog sweep.

Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Azmatullah Omarzai. 

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Azmatullah Omarzai. Photograph: BCCI

Rahmat and injured Sharafuddin Ashraf (11) batted for almost 11 overs after Prasidh Krishna (3/37 in 11 overs) had Azmatullah Omarzai (0) played on with a 140 kmph delivery.

Ashraf, who was in considerable pain with what seemed like a hamstring injury, hobbled, and at times Rahmat had to refuse easy singles which could have otherwise kept the scoreboard ticking.

Rahmat Shah celebrates his half-century

IMAGE: Rahmat Shah celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Ashraf became Suthar's fourth victim when he drew the batter forward and the delivery turned enough to kiss the outside edge into Rishabh Pant's gloves.

Rahmat, who on the second day, became the first Afghan batter to complete 1000 Test runs, hit nine boundaries apart from a six but hardly looked comfortable against Suthar, who would repeatedly land the ball on the same spot over after over.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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