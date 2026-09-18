300 in 20 overs! Gambhir's next target for Team India

Head coach Gautam Gambhir has set an ambitious target for the Indian T20 team, stating that with their exceptional talent, they 'should breach the 300-run mark soon'.

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma smashed a 30-ball century to help India thrash Afghanistan by 127 runs in the third and final T20I in Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Head coach Gautam Gambhir believes India's T20 team has the talent to achieve a 300-run total in the near future.

Gambhir highlighted the team's record 100 runs in the Powerplay during his coaching tenure as a significant positive.

The coach stressed that the team's philosophy focuses on creating 'impact' with both bat and ball, rather than individual runs or wickets.

India should breach the 300-run mark soon in T20 cricket considering the special talent the team possesses, head coach Gautam Gambhir said.

India's highest total in T20Is is 297 -- achieved against Bangladesh in 2024. In the same year, the reigning T20 World Cup champions hammered 283/1 in 20 overs in South Africa.

Setting New Benchmarks

Gambhir spoke about the desire to post 300 when asked about Abhishek Sharma's 30-ball hundred in the final T20 against Afghanistan here on Thursday.

"For me the biggest positive was when we got a 100 in the Powerplay. That we have never done in my coaching tenure. So I think that was a very clear message that if you're going hard, just keep going hard.

"That is what the message is and that is exactly the message that's going to be in future as well that we still haven't reached 300. So that's probably the next target because the kind of talent we have in that dressing room, we should be doing some incredible things," said Gambhir.

Focus on Impactful Performances

The head coach stressed on the impact of Abhishek's knock rather than his individual milestone.

India could have got close to 300 considering the start they had but slipped to 221/7 with an ordinary effort in the last five overs.

"Look, I just want to say one thing. It's not about the 100 that he scored today. I can sit here and keep talking about his 100. But it's just the impact. The only thing that we talk in that dressing room is about how much impact can we create with the bat and how much impact can we create with the ball. And that has been our ideology," Gambhir said.

"That has been our philosophy since last two years. T20 cricket is not about runs or wickets. It's about how much impact can you create," he added.