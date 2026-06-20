Shahidi hits ton but Krishna's fifer restricts Afghanistan to 218

Indian Pacer Prasidh Krishna took a career-best 5/23 to restrict Afghanistan to 218 in the third ODI, despite a valiant maiden century from skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Rahmat Shah. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Prasidh Krishna took 5 wickets as Afghanistan were dismissed for 218.

Afghanistan captain Hashmtullah Shahidi hit 102 off 131 balls.

Afghanistan were handed a five-run penalty after Shahidi ran on the pitch's danger zone.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna tore apart Afghanistan's top-order with a career-best 5 for 23 but skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi' valiant 102 carried his side to 218 all out against India in the third and final ODI in Chennai on Saturday.

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan were in all sorts of trouble at 36 for four after Prasidh discovered the perfect length at the Chepauk pitch with a four-wicket burst during his opening spell.

Captain Shahidi's fighting century

IMAGE: A relieved Hashmatullah Shahidi raises his bat after scoring a hundred. Photograph: BCCI

But Shahidi, who took 131 balls for his maiden ODI hundred, marshalled the remaining resources well to save Afghanistan some blushes.

The left-hander first milked 105 runs off 117 balls for the fifth wicket with Azmatullah Omarzai (50, 56b) and then a 57 runs off 53 balls for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Nabi.

Krishna-Rohit combine to rock Afghan top order

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Rahmat Shah. Photograph: BCCI

Before the Afghans mounted a rescue act, Prasidh hogged the limelight with a very fine spell marked by hitting the fuller length that tempted the batters to drive.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah, all attempted to drive outside the off-stump off Prasidh, giving regulation catches to Rohit Sharma at first slip.

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna celebrates the wicket of Darwish Rasooli. Photograph: BCCI

Darwish Rasooli tried to pull the pacer, but Shreyas Iyer ran from mid-off to take a fine catch that gave Prasidh his fourth wicket inside the first 10 overs.

The Karnataka man also joined an elite list of pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Javagal Srinath and Mohammed Siraj, among others, to have achieved that feat.

Omarzai hits quick half ton

IMAGE: Azmatullah Omarzai plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

At 36 for four, a capitulation seemed imminent. But Shahidi and Omarzai resisted the Indian bowlers bravely, and often managed to score at over five runs an over.

Shahidi played the anchor role to perfection, and often used late cuts and little dabs to the gaps to collect runs and raised his fifty in 64 balls.

In contrast, Omarzai was more aggressive and brought up his half-century in 55 balls which contained sixes off left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey and off-spinner Washington Sundar.

IMAGE: Prince Yadav celebrates the wicket of Azmatullah Omarzai. Photograph: BCCI

But a feeble pull off Prince Yadav ended in the hands of Prasidh at long leg.

However, Shahidi, who battled cramps after reaching 80, continued unfazed and scored his first one-day international century off 128 balls fittingly with a late cut four off Washington.

IMAGE: Hashmatullah Shahidi bats en route his century. Photograph: BCCI

But once Nabi departed, wickets began to fall quickly around Shahidi, who had to conjure his last ounce of energy to bat through pain to take Afghanistan past the 200-run mark.

The tourists were handed a five-run penalty after Shahidi ran on the pitch's danger zone in the last ball of the 39th over.