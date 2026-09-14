India eye series win against Afghanistan despite fifth bowler concerns

India is poised to clinch the T20I series against Afghanistan in the second match, despite grappling with the challenge of finding a consistent fifth bowling option in the crucial absence of all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

IMAGE: Captain Shreyas Iyer struggled to fill the fifth bowler's slot in the 1st ODI as all rounders Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy were taken to the cleaners. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India aims to secure the T20I series against Afghanistan in the second match, following a dominant seven-wicket victory in the opener.

The primary concern for India remains the lack of a reliable fifth bowling option, particularly in Hardik Pandya's absence, with all-rounders Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy proving expensive.

Abhishek Sharma's explosive 82 runs and Arshdeep Singh's 3/19 bowling performance were key to India's success in the first T20I.

Sanju Samson's inconsistent form at the top of the order is a minor concern, as he looks to retain his opening slot ahead of the Asian Games.

Afghanistan needs a significantly improved batting performance to challenge India and level the series, after their top order struggled in the first game.

The lack of a reliable fifth bowling option in the injury-forced absence of Hardik Pandya seems to be the only major concern for India as they look to deliver another knockout punch and seal the series against Afghanistan in the second T20I in New Delhi on Tuesday.

World Cup winners India returned to the shortest format with a dominant show, beating Afghanistan by seven wickets in a one-sided contest on Sunday. Shreyas Iyer's men ticked all the boxes as pacer Arshdeep Singh and opening batter Abhishek Sharma produced sensational performances to set up the win.

Bowling Conundrum for India

While Arshdeep (3/19) was precise in his execution to help India restrict Afghanistan to 156 for eight, Abhishek came out all guns blazing with a 32-ball 82 to help complete the chase in 13.4 overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy also made successful returns from injury, but it is the fifth-bowler conundrum that Iyer needs to address before India turn their attention to the Asian Games gold later this week.

Iyer struggled to fill the slot and his batting all-rounders -- Shivam Dube and Nitish Kumar Reddy -- could not deliver.

Dube conceded 21 runs after coming on to bowl for the first time in the last over after Reddy had gone for 30 in his two overs. Abhishek also rolled his arm over for an over. And trio conceded 59 runs in their collective four overs. With the specialist trio of Arshdeep, Bumrah, Axar Patel and Chakaravarthy doing the bulk of the damage, India were never really tested. But Iyer would want a more settled option with the Asian Games on the horizon.

Batting Form and Afghan Challenges

IMAGE: Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan were the big run-getters for India in the 1st T20I. Photograph: BCCI/X

In the batting department, Abhishek quashed doubts around his form with his entertaining innings, while in-form Ishan Kishan shrugged off a minor back injury scare sustained during training to produce a 33-ball 42, that was studded with five fours and a maximum. However, opener Sanju Samson (10) continued to live on the edge and will hope to come up with a substantial innings after falling early on Sunday.

The Kerala batter was a star of India's T20 World Cup triumph but his form has been topsy-turvy ever since, having scored 33 runs in four innings before the Afghanistan series. With in-form youngster Vaibhav Sooryavanshi breathing down his neck, Samson would hope to turn the tide quickly and retain his opening slot as Iyer finalises the XI for India's Asian Games campaign in Japan.

However, these are minor issues for a team that is operating like a well-oiled machine, and Afghanistan will have to come up with much better plans to contain the side. The Afghans were no match for India in the opening game, lacking the batting firepower and the bowling attack to put their opponents under any kind of pressure. It is a short series and Afghanistan will need a far stronger batting effort after their top order struggled to build momentum in the opening game.

The early wickets of key batters Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Azmatullah Omarzai on Sunday put Afghanistan under pressure as they lost half their side for 43 in the seventh over. The partnership between Mohammad Nabi and Omarzai offered hope but the visitors need bigger contributions to level the series.

"We had three overs good start, then we didn't contribute well. We gave them back-to-back wickets and they put pressure on us, and we batted well in the middle overs, but we didn't put lots of runs on the board what we wanted," Afghan skipper Ibrahim Zadran said on Sunday.

Squads and Match Details

Teams:

India: Sheryas Iyer (captain), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryvanshi, Yash Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi.

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Darwish Rasooli, Noor ul Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangeliya Kharote, Abdollah Amhedzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmed.

Match Starts at 7:30 pm.