'Rohit's leadership experience rubs off on Shubman Gill'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's experience as India's captain in white ball cricket is having a positive influence on captain Shubman Gill. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rohit has endured a lean run in ODIs recently, scoring just 77 runs in his last four innings.

Rohit's future in the ODI format and his preparations for the 2027 World Cup have been major talking points.

Rohit underwent an extensive nets session on the eve of Wednesday's second ODI in Lucknow.

Rohit Sharma remains an important member of the Indian ODI team not just for his batting but also for his leadership abilities and experience he brings, which has a positive influence on captain Shubman Gill, spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said on Tuesday.



The former India skipper's future in the ODI format and his preparations for the 2027 World Cup have been major talking points since he and Virat Kohli bid adieu to the Test format last year.



Rohit has endured a lean run in the format, scoring just 77 runs in his last four ODI innings.



"Rohit Sharma is an experienced player, he is a champion cricketer. He is somebody who adds value to this team with his experience not only batting wise but his leadership qualities also rubs off on to all the boys with Shubman (Gill) also," Bahutule told reports ahead of the second ODI against Afghanistan.

Rohit's gruelling nets session

Bahutule said Rohit's understanding of the game and commitment to constant improvement remain undiminished despite his achievements.



"Him being in this side is definitely very, very important and he is somebody who understands each game, who understands what is expected from him and from the team.

"I think he is just been looking forward to every match and all the work he is putting in is like he has just started playing," he added.



Rohit, who got out cheaply in the opening ODI against Afghanistan, underwent an extensive nets session on the eve of Wednesday's second ODI in Lucknow.