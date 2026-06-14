India vs Afghanistan 1st ODI: India captain Gill hails debutants Brar, Dubey

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, during the first ODI, in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Captain Shubman Gill's quickfire fifty powered India to victory in the rain-hit first ODI in Dharamsala.

Gurnoor Brar excelled on debut with impressive figures of 3/27.

Spinner Harsh Dubey bounced back after an expensive start, to claim 3/47 on debut.

Skipper Shubman Gill praised pacer Gurnoor Brar and left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey for their impressive debuts in India's emphatic seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the rain-curtailed first One-Day International, in Dharamsala, on Saturday.



Brar, who bowled consistently in the high 140s (kph) and also produced some superb outswingers at a brisk pace, took 3/27 in his maiden international outing at the HPCA Stadium.



On the other hand Dubey, despite some initial pasting, bounced back with respectable figures of 3/47, which included a brilliant air-borne catch taken by India captain Shubman Gill, who then starred in India's run chase of 195 with a quickfire 84 not out.



"Gurnoor's pace, consistent lengths that he hit and swing was impressive. Harsh went for 16 in his first over but still kept tossing the ball up which was very impressive," the skipper had nice words for the pair of rookies at the post-match presentation ceremony.

'Rohit was fine about the run out'

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey celebrates the wicket of Hashmatullah Shahidi. Photograph: BCCI

Gill also admitted that Rohit Sharma's run-out was an unfortunate one as the Indian skipper at the non-striker end almost collided against the bowler, who ran across towards the ball stopping him from responding to the former captain's call.



"Rohit saw the replay and said it's fine about the run out," Gill said.



On the blinder that he took in the slips to dismiss A M Ghazanfar, Gill said that it was all about practice.



"I have practised slip catches a lot. I was telling my fielding coach that I haven't taken any brilliant catch and happy to have taken it," he replied cheekily.

Gill hails brilliant Gurbaz

While Gill praised Rahmanullah Gurbaz for his outstanding century (102 off 51 balls) that had eight sixes and as many boundaries, he lauded the effort of his bowlers, who were simply brilliant with their death overs execution.

"It was kind of a T20 game. We started well, they pulled it away from us. Gurbaz was brilliant. The way we bowled in the last half was brilliant. The wicket was brilliant (to bat on). There was grip for our spinners, ball came off nicely when they bowled."



While the opening game became a 25-overs-a-side contest, Gill believes that ODI matches are won and lost in the middle overs.



"Middle overs, in one-day games, are crucial. If we build pressure and create opportunities with ball, and score at six (runs per over) with bat without losing wickets, it's great."



Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said his team were at least 30 runs short on a good batting strip.



"It was a tough game (and losing) back-to-back wickets was the reason, I felt if we scored 220-230 that'd be a good target when Gurbaz and I were batting. But then wickets fell and we were 30-40 (runs) short."



He also regretted his shot selection off Dubey's bowling.



"In my mind, I was targeting the left-arm spinner towards the shorter boundary. After Gurbaz fell, we made mistakes. The wicket was a bit flat. We weren't that disciplined with the ball either."