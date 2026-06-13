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Home  » Cricket » Gurbaz credits Gambhir after slamming century against India

Gurbaz credits Gambhir after slamming century against India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
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June 13, 2026 21:36 IST

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Rahmanullah Gurbaz

IMAGE: Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a 48-ball century against India during the first ODI in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points

  • Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed the fastest century by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs.
  • Gurbaz smashed his way to a ninth ODI century off just 48 balls.
  • Gurbaz said a chat with India head coach Gautam Gambhir, with whom he has shared the dressing room during his KKR days, helped him.

Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz credited India head coach Gautam Gambhir for his technical inputs after smashing a 51-ball 102 against the hosts in the rain-hit first One-Day International in Dharamsala on Saturday.

While Gurbaz lit up the HPCA Stadium with his explosive knock, hammering eight sixes and as many fours to blast his way to a ninth ODI century off just 48 balls, no other Afghanistan batter could provide any resistance against the Indian bowlers as they collapsed in the final few overs to be bowled out for 194.

Gurbaz revealed that a chat with Gambhir, with whom he has shared the dressing room during his KKR days, proved to be fruitful. It happened after Afghanistan's innings and 300 run defeat in the one-off game at Mullanpur.

"After the Test match, I had a very good conversation with Gautam Gambhir sir (and) that discussion really helped me," Gurbaz told JioHotstar.

"I worked on those ideas in the nets, and I'm very grateful for the guidance. When the Test match ended, I told him that I wanted to improve my shot selection," he added.

"He shared some positive ideas and I was able to apply them today. I just tried to play positively and it worked for me."

Afghanistan collapse after Gurbaz's dismissal

Despite Gurbaz's 102, Afghanistan were shot out for 194 in 24.5 overs with debutant Indian bowlers Gurnoor Brar (3/27) and Harsh Dubey (3/47) claiming six wickets apiece. 

Gurbaz said he was looking to play attacking cricket after the match was reduced to 25-overs per side following a four-hour rain delay.

"The approach was very simple and easy, just to play positive cricket. We knew it was a 25-over game, but I know my game as well. I just backed myself and played for the team," he said.

"It was nice to contribute. It's always nice to do something for your country and make everyone proud. I trust my training and preparation. I work hard, and this innings is the result of that hard work.

Scoring a hundred against India in India is special, but as I mentioned, it's the reward for the effort I've put in."

Gurbaz said the pitch was the easiest to bat on against fast bowlers. 

"The wicket isn't easy, especially against spin. There was some turn and assistance for the spinners," he said. 

"But my focus was on backing myself and staying positive. There is definitely something in the pitch for the spinners, and if they bowl well, they can make an impact."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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