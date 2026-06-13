Gurbaz slams 48-ball century before India fight back to limit Afghanistan to 194

IMAGE: Afghanistan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz celebrates his century against India during the first ODI in Dharamsala on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed the fastest century by an Afghanistan batter in ODIs.

Gurnoor Brar excelled on debut with impressive figures of 3/27.

Spinner Harsh Dubey bounced back after an expensive start, to claim 3/47 on debut.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz stroked a blistering 102 off just 51 balls while pacer Gurnoor Brar was impressive on debut as India bowled out Afghanistan for 194 in a rain-curtailed first ODI in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Debutants Brar and Harsh Dubey picked up three wickets each as India fought back at the end, with Afghanistan losing their last seven wickets for 54 runs in the space of 59 balls. They were well-placed on 142/3 in the 16th over before they collapsed in the final few overs.



Persistent showers delayed the start by more than fours but not much time was lost once the skies cleared up, thanks to the recently installed subair drainage system at the HPCA Stadium. The game was reduced to 25-overs-a-side with India expectedly putting the opposition in to bat.



Gurbaz, a proven performer in T20 cricket, came out to bat in the shortened game with a clear mindset, something he attributed to rival coach Gautam Gambhir's tips after the one-off Test in Mullanpur. For the record, Gurbaz was an important member of the KKR side that won IPL in 2024.



"After the Test match, I went to Gautam Gambhir sir and told him that I want to improve my shot selection. His tips helped to score against India today. A century against India in India doesn't come easy," Gurbaz told JioHotstar at the break.

Gurnoor Shines On Debut

IMAGE: Gurnoor Brar celebrates the wicket of Ibrahim Zadran -- his first wicket in international cricket. Photograph: BCCI

The ball was doing a bit in the air early on but Gurbaz went on the offensive from the word go, cutting Arshdeep for a four before stepping out to dispatch the left-arm pacer down the ground for a maximum.



The 6 feet 5 inch tall Brar (3/27 in 4.5 overs), who had been a net bowler with the Indian team for a long time prior to getting his ODI cap from captain Shubman Gill on Saturday, consistently clocked 145kmph plus in his first over and got the ball to shape away.

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Photograph: BCCI

His first couple of balls swung away from a full length before pulled his length back to induce an error from opener Ibrahim Zadran who mistimed his aerial hit to be caught at mid-off, giving the Punjab fast bowler instant success in international cricket.



Afghanistan were reduced to 16 for two when Arshdeep trapped. Sediqullah Atal leg before wicket. The visitors slipped further when Rahmat Shah mistimed his pull off Arshdeep to be caught by another debutant Harsh Dubey running backwards from midwicket.

Gurbaz Slams 48-ball Century

IMAGE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Gurbaz got a lifeline on 14 when he was struck in front by Arshdeep but India captain Shubman Gill made a surprising call not to take the DRS.



That was all the luck Gurbaz needed to play a memorable knock. His ninth ODI hundred included eight fours and as many sixes.



He put the bowlers including debutant left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey (3/47 in 5 overs) under pressure with his aggressive strokeplay. Dubey's first two overs went for 26 runs with Gurbaz punishing his two short balls for maximums over midwicket.

Afghanistan Lose Way

IMAGE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy. Photograph: BCCI

Gurbaz also dispatched a short ball from Brar for maximum while punishing the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar with disdain. However, Nitish Kumar Reddy (2/31) bowled steadily and also got a couple of wickets.

Gurbaz's dismissal in the 16th over slowed down the run rate and Afghanistan were not able to maximise on the platform provided by the opener.

Dubey did manage to get into the wickets column in his second spell by removing Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (27 off 30), the explosive all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (26 off 16) and A M Ghazanfar.



Ghazanfar's wicket off Dubey came courtesy a moment of on field brilliance from Gill, who took a sensational one handed air-borne catch to his left.