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Shafali Verma reprimanded for throwing ball in frustration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho October 20, 2026 13:41 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's dynamic vice-captain Shafali Verma has been officially reprimanded by the ICC and received a demerit point for breaching the Code of Conduct after an on-field display of frustration during the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

Indian vice-captain Shafali Verma also received one demerit point breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during India's nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in Raipur on Sunday

IMAGE: Indian vice-captain Shafali Verma also received one demerit point breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during India's nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in Raipur on Sunday. Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • India vice-captain Shafali Verma was officially reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against Zimbabwe.
  • Verma received one demerit point for throwing the ball to the ground in frustration after dropping a catch.
  • The incident occurred in the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings when Verma dropped Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano.
  • Verma admitted the Level 1 offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee G.S. Lakshmi.
  • Level 1 breaches carry penalties ranging from an official reprimand to 50 per cent of a player's match fee and one or two demerit points.
 

India vice-captain Shafali Verma was on Tuesday handed an official reprimand for throwing the ball to the ground in frustration after dropping a catch during the second T20I against Zimbabwe.

The 22-year-old was found to have breached Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during India's nine-wicket victory in Raipur on Sunday.

Details of the Breach

Verma was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match," an ICC media release said.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Verma's disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The Incident and Sanction

The incident occurred in the 12th over of Zimbabwe's innings when Verma, after dropping Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid-off off Shree Charani's bowling, threw the ball to the ground in frustration.

Verma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by G.S. Lakshmi of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Vrinda Rathi and Gayathri Venugopalan, third umpire Anna Harris and fourth umpire Janani Narayanan levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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