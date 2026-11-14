Grit has no batting order: Tendulkar, Gambhir hail U19 Asia Cup champs

The Indian Under-19 cricket team has emerged victorious in the 2026 Men's U19 Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan in a thrilling one-wicket final that showcased remarkable grit and collective effort.

IMAGE: The Indian cricket team celebrate with the U19 Asia Cup trophy. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points India's U19 team secured a dramatic one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final, chasing down 338 runs.

Cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir, along with BCCI officials, congratulated the team for their collective effort and fighting spirit.

Key performances included skipper Lakshya Raichandani, Aaryavir Sehwag, Manal Chauhan, and Mohit Ulva, who delivered the winning act.

The victory highlighted the team's resilience and fearless approach in a high-pressure final against their rivals.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Indian senior team's Head Coach Gautam Gambhir extended their congratulations to the Indian Under-19 team for their triumph in the 2026 Men's U19 Asia Cup. They lauded the youngsters' collective effort following their thrilling one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the final on Saturday.

A Remarkable Comeback

India staged a remarkable fightback in the final at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman. They successfully chased down Pakistan's imposing target of 338, finishing at 339/9 in the final over to secure a dramatic one-wicket victory.

'Every player, every contribution and every moment matters in a team game. India showed that beautifully today. Congratulations to our young champions on winning the U19 Asia Cup!' Tendulkar wrote on X. Gambhir added, 'Fearless cricket. Unshakable belief. Grit has no batting order !! Champions of Asia! Well done, boys!'

Praise from BCCI Officials

BCCI secretary Mithun Manhas also hailed the team, stating, 'Many congratulations to our under 19 men"s on winning the men"s under 19 Asia cup!!' BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia described the match as a 'real Cliffhanger!' and praised the team's spectacular win. He highlighted the contributions of skipper Lakshya Raichandani, Aaryavir Sehwag, Manal Chauhan, and Mohit Ulva, who delivered the ultimate finishing act.

Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice President and Director of the Asian Cricket Council, also expressed his pride. 'What a thrilling win by our young team! India"s U19 side showed tremendous character to bounce back in a closely fought final against Pakistan and lift the Asia Cup. Proud of the fighting spirit and outstanding performance of our youngsters. Congratulations, Team India!' he posted on X.