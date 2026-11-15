U-19 skipper Raichandani reveals how Aaryavir's batting eased pressure for India

India Under-19 captain Lakshya Raichandani lauded star opener Aaryavir Sehwag for his pivotal role in the team's thrilling Asia Cup victory over arch-rivals Pakistan, highlighting Sehwag's pressure-relieving batting style.

IMAGE: Aaryavir Sehwag was named player-of-the-tournament in the Under-19 Asia Cup, finishing as the leading run-scorer with 361 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points India Under-19 captain Lakshya Raichandani praised opener Aaryavir Sehwag for his fluent strokeplay, which eases pressure on teammates.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a nail-biting final to clinch the Under-19 Asia Cup title in Al Amerat, Oman on Saturday.

The team's strategy focused on getting a strong Powerplay start and having one set batter anchor the innings deep.

All-rounder Kushagra Ojha described the team's nervousness towards the end of the chase against Pakistan, highlighting the special feeling of victory.

India Under-19 captain Lakshya Raichandani on Sunday hailed opener Aaryavir Sehwag as a wonderful human being and a fine batter, saying his fluent strokeplay takes pressure off his teammates at the other end.

Aaryavir shone in India's Under-19 Asia Cup title win, claiming the player-of-the-tournament after finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 361 runs in five innings.

Sehwag's Impact on the Team

"Yeah, he's a really good batter (Aaryavir) and a wonderful human being. When he bats, it takes some pressure off the batter at the other end because of the way he plays.

"It also makes batting easier on the track, as he puts the opposition bowlers under pressure and forces them to release that pressure by offering loose deliveries to the other batter," Raichandani told PTI.

India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by one wicket in a nail-biting final to clinch the Under-19 Asia Cup title in Al Amerat, Oman, on Saturday.

• Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Heartfelt Message for Aaryavir

Captain's Perspective on the Triumph

"It was a pretty good experience. We had a really good rapport with each other, and it was a great experience overall. I'm proud of the guys and really privileged to be leading this team," Raichandani said.

He said the team's approach was simply to get a good start in the Powerplay and capitalise on it.

"My approach was simple. If one batter gets set at one end and takes the innings deep, it makes the chase much easier. Our approach was straightforward, and getting a good start in the powerplay was important.

"Hopefully, we managed to provide that start, and the plan after that was for one of the set batters to stay till the end," the skipper said.

Overcoming Group Stage Defeat

India lost to Pakistan by three wickets in the group stage of the Asia Cup but bounced back strongly to beat them in the final to win the title.

"In the first match, our plan was quite simple. After losing, we realised the areas where we could improve and where we could have done better. That was one important takeaway. Overall, though, our plan remained the same, and we believed in our approach," Raichandani said.

"We never stopped believing. We were quite optimistic, and we continued to believe in the team till the very end."

The Thrill Of Victory Against Pakistan

All-rounder Kushagra Ojha expressed the team's nervousness towards the end while chasing the imposing total set by Pakistan.

"It feels really good. We were very tense, especially towards the end when the situation got a little tense. But then, it's always India vs Pakistan, so you do feel that pressure. But yeah, even now, it feels like God has helped us, and it's still quite an unreal feeling.

"We are still thinking about how quickly that moment passed. But we are very happy, and everyone back home in India is celebrating," he said.

"In the previous match, they had also celebrated against us. Since we were playing in Oman, the crowd was largely supporting them and even taunting the Indians. So there was a feeling that we had to win this one. And the way we eventually won the match made it even more special. So, naturally, there was a bit of adrenaline."