Aggressive Celebrations Response To Pak Taunts

India U19 cricketer Yashveer Goud has shed light on the team's aggressive celebrations following their U19 Asia Cup title victory, revealing they were a response to abusive language from Pakistan players during the earlier group stage encounter.

IMAGE: India U19 player Yashveer Goud was captured sceaming at Pakistan wicket-keeper Hamza Zahoor as the India Under-19 players celebrated after their U19 Asia Cup title win in Al Amerat in Oman on Saturday. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points India U19's aggressive celebrations after winning the U19 Asia Cup were a reaction to Pakistan's on-field taunts during a group stage match.

India had lost to Pakistan in the league stage on Diwali but avenged the defeat in the final, winning by one wicket.

Yashveer Goud stated there was an exchange of abusive language during the group stage match, motivating the Indian team for the final.

India had lost a close contest to Pakistan in the league stage on Diwali but avenged that defeat in the tournament final on Saturday, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat to beat Pakistan by one wicket in the final on November 14.

The Group Stage Encounter

Pakistan had beaten India by three wickets in a thrilling group-stage encounter. India posted 208, with Arjun Rajput scoring a century, but Pakistan chased down the target, courtesy of a match-winning hundred from Hamza Zaroor.

According to Goud there were exchange of words and abusive language during that match.

Responding to Taunts

Speaking to Sports Today, Yashveer said: 'We had lost the match on Diwali. There was some exchange of words between us, including abusive language. We couldn't say anything after losing that match. We were waiting for the final. We wanted to perform well and show what India is capable of.'

Yashveer was among the players whose celebrations came under the spotlight. Asked about the celebrations, he said the Indian players were responding to what they had experienced earlier.

'We were doing the same thing they had done. They were silent, and we were silent too. We were wearing the Indian jersey. We were waiting for this moment. Everyone was emotional.'