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T20 tri-series: Bhavika, Anaadi named captains of India U-19 'A' and 'B' squads

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V November 09, 2026 18:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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India's U-19 women's cricket teams, led by Bhavika Ahire and Anaadi Tagde, are set to compete in a crucial T20 Tri-Series in Bengaluru, a vital preparatory step for the upcoming ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup.

Bhavika Ahire

FILE IMAGE: Bhavika Ahire. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points

  • Wicketkeeper Bhavika Ahire and pacer Anaadi Tagde were on Monday named captains for India U-19 'A' and 'B' squads, respectively.
  • The squads will participate in a women's T20 Tri-Series in Bengaluru, also featuring Nepal as the third team.
  • The tournament, starting on Tuesday, serves as preparation for the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup scheduled for early next year.
  • India U-19 'A' and India U-19 'B' will face each other in the first match on Tuesday, with India U-19 'B' playing Nepal U-19 on Thursday.

Wicketkeeper Bhavika Ahire and pacer Anaadi Tagde were on Monday named captains of the India U-19 'A' and 'B' squads respectively for the women's T20 Tri-Series, featuring Nepal as the third team, to be held in Bengaluru from Tuesday.

The women's selection committee of the Board named the squads of 15 members each for the tournament to be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

 

Key Preparations For World Cup

The tournament will serve as preparation for the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Bangladesh and Nepal early next year.

India U-19 'A' and India U-19 'B' will face against each other in the first match of the tournament on Tuesday. India U-19 'B' will play against Nepal U-19 in the next match on Thursday.

India U-19 'A' squad: Bhavika Ahire (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Tanishka Sharma, Riya Bhati, Ira Jadhav (Vice-Captain), Nidhi Mahto, Ipsita Mondal, Purva Siwach, Mehek Narwase, Shambhavi Rajput (Wicketkeeper), Maitri Maniar, Julie Kumari, Gauri Goyal, Nandhana Sridharan, Preeti Kapoor, Grisha Kataria.

India U-19 'B' Squad: Anaadi Tagde (Captain), Ishwari Awsare, Rachita Hatwar (Wicketkeeper), Deeya Yadav, Archana, Shreya S Chawan (Wicketkeeper), Samaira Raghav, Kumari Palak, Uma Kashvi (Vice-Captain), Achsah Parmar, Nishta Soti, Vidhi Parmar, Vandita K Rao, Akshara Tiwari, Palak Singh.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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