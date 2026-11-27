India U-19 women's team kicked off their five-match T20 series with a dominant 36-run victory over England on Thursday, powered by stellar performances from skipper Bhavika Ahire and bowler Uma Kashvi.

FILE IMAGE: India captain Bhavika Ahire smashed an unbeaten 63 off 33 balls. Photograph: BCCI Women/X

Key Points India U-19 women's team defeated England by 36 runs in the opening match of their five-match T20 series on Thursday.

Skipper Bhavika Ahire scored an unbeaten 63 off 33 balls, while Achsah Parmar contributed 52 runs off 35 balls, guiding India to a total of 197 for five.

Uma Kashvi was the standout bowler for India, claiming three wickets for 24 runs, helping restrict England to 161 runs.

England's chase was led by Shristi Patil (45) and Genevieve Jeer (43), but they fell short of the target.

Skipper Bhavika Ahire struck an unbeaten 63, while Uma Kashvi claimed 3/24 as India U-19 women's team beat England by 36 runs in the opening match of their five-match T20 series in Vadodra on Thursday.

India's Dominant Batting Performance

Ahire smashed nine fours and two sixes in her 33-ball unbeaten knock, while Achsah Parmar clobbered three sixes and four boundaries to score 52 off 35 balls, powering India to 197 for five.

In reply, England were bowled out for 161 in 19 overs, with Shristi Patil scoring 45 off 29 balls, including eight fours, and skipper Genevieve Jeer making 43 off 23 balls, studded with six fours and a six.

Kashvi was the pick of the Indian bowlers with figures of 3-0-24-3, while Maitri Maniar also impressed with 2/29. Anaadi Tagde, Palak Singh and Nidhi Mahto claimed one wicket each.

Brief scores:

India U-19 Women 197/5 in 20 overs (Bhavika Ahire 63 not out, Achsah Parmar 52; Bryony Gillgrass 2/22) beat England U-19 Women (Shristi Patil 45, Genevieve Jeer 43; Uma Kashvi 3/24) by 36 runs.