Raichandani's double century highlights drawn India vs Sri Lanka Youth Test

Lakshay Raichandani's stellar double century and Manav Krishna's crucial hundred led India U-19 to a strong position before their first Youth Test against Sri Lanka U-19 ultimately ended in a hard-fought draw.

IMAGE: The second Youth Test between India U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 will begin in Colombo on July 20. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Facebook

Key Points Lakshay Raichandani scored a magnificent double century (207 runs) for India U-19.

Wicketkeeper-batter Manav Krishna contributed a patient hundred (100 runs) to India's first innings total.

India U-19 secured a substantial 152-run first-innings lead by amassing 576 runs.

Sri Lanka U-19's Dulnith Sigera (72) and Kavija Gamage (51) ensured the draw in the second innings.

The first Youth Test between India U-19 and Sri Lanka U-19 ended in a draw.

Opener Lakshay Raichandani's gritty first-innings double century was the standout performance as India's first Youth Test against Sri Lanka U-19 ended in a draw in Galle on Thursday.

Resuming overnight on 196, Raichandani completed his double century before being dismissed for a superb 207 off 324 balls. Wicketkeeper-batter Manav Krishna also impressed with a patient 100 off 153 deliveries and was the last man out as India amassed 576, securing a 152-run first-innings lead after Sri Lanka U-19 had declared on 424 for 9.

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Key Performances In The Youth Test

In their second innings, Sri Lanka U-19 scored 178 for 6 before declaring. With no realistic chance of a result, the four-day match ended in a tame draw.

Besides Raichandani's double century, that came off 324 balls and included 22 boundaries and three sixes during a marathon 492-minute stay at the crease, it was Krishna who played a pivotal role in guiding India U-19 to a sizeable first-innings lead. The keeper-batter struck a patient century off 153 deliveries, keeping alive India's slim hopes of forcing a victory.

India off-spinner Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan claimed four wickets (4/49) to put Sri Lanka U-19 under pressure, but opener Dulnith Sigera's defiant 72 and a resilient middle-order effort from Kavija Gamage (51) and the unbeaten Chamika Heenatigala (21 not out) ensured the hosts batted out the match and secured a draw.

The second Youth Test will begin in Colombo on July 20.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka U-19 424 for 9 decl. & 178 for 6 decl. drew with India U-19 576 all out.