2nd Youth Test: Tanmay Baloda's 10-wicket haul leaves Australia U-19 reeling

Young Indian spinner Tanmay Baloda delivered a sensational 10-wicket performance, including a four-for in the second innings, to put India U-19 in a commanding position against Australia U-19 in their ongoing Youth Test match.

IMAGE: Tanmay Baloda's left-arm orthodox spin proved decisive, snaring all four Australian wickets in the second innings of the second Youth Test in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Gulab Singh/Instagram

Key Points Tanmay Baloda achieved a remarkable 10-wicket match haul, including 4/26 in the second innings, to dominate the Australia U-19 batting lineup.

India U-19 holds a strong advantage, with Australia U-19 trailing by 55 runs after Baloda's stellar performance.

Baloda's left-arm orthodox spin proved decisive, snaring all four Australian wickets in the second innings.

Half-centuries from skipper Yashbardhan Chauhan (52) and Abhipray Biswas (73) powered India's first innings total of 315.

The match is being played at the B Ground of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Tanmay Baloda completed a 10-wicket match haul with another four-for in the second innings to leave Australia U-19 reeling at 86 for four, trailing by another 55 runs against India in their second Youth Test in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Baloda's Dominant Bowling Performance

Baloda, who had returned 6/32 on the opening day to help India bowl out Australia for a mere 174, kept the hosts in complete control of the game with another terrific performance, taking 4/26 to snare all four wickets in the second innings at the B Ground of the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Eli Brain waged a lone battle with a 35-ball 39 studded with eight fours for the visiting batters, who once again cut a sorry figure, as the young left-arm orthodox spinner from Haryana ruled the roost.

India's Strong Position and Batting Contributions

Earlier on the opening day, Australia were bowled out for 174 and India had taken a huge lead of 141 runs in the first innings. In the second, Baloda never allowed the Australian batters to settle as he struck on the final ball of his first over, getting Hayden Barbulovic (9) caught by Aryan Yadav.

Baloda then cleaned up Neel Patel (3) for his second scalp in the eighth over and in the 14th, he pinned Australia captain and opening batter Matthew Lough (8) leg-before for nine.

Before the stumps were drawn for the day, Baloda provided the key wicket of Brain to keep India in firm control.

Earlier, India were bolstered by half-centuries from skipper Yashbardhan Chauhan (52) and wicketkeeper-batter Abhipray Biswas (73 off 62 balls; 11 fours, 2 sixes) to make 315.

Brief scores:

Australia U-19 174 & 86/4 in 26 overs (Eli Brain 39; Tanmay Baloda 4/26) trail India 315 in 78.4 overs (Yashbardhan Chauhan 52, Abhipray Biswas 73; Spencer Green 7/110) by 55 runs.