India U-19 stun Australia, clinching 3-0 series sweep

India U-19 boys held their nerve in the final overs to eke out a seven-run victory over Australia in a high-scoring third youth ODI, completing a 3-0 series sweep, in Puducherry, on Thursday.

Batting first, India scored 324 for 8 riding on half-centuries from opener Rudra Patel (77 off 81 balls) and skipper Mohamed Amaan (71 off 72 balls). There were useful contributions from lower-order hitters like Hardik Raj (30 off 18 balls) and Chetan Sharma (18 not out off 9 balls) which took the team to a commanding position.

In reply, Australia were going strong at 241 for 2 in the 41st over with twin centurions -- skipper Oliver Peake (111) and Steven Hogan (104) -- adding 180 runs for the third wicket stand but they finally could only manage 317 for 7 at the end of the stipulated 50 overs.

It was slow left-arm orthodox spinner Hardik (3/55) and off-spinner Kiran Chormale (2/59), who were brilliant in the death overs as they removed the two set batters and also keeper Alex Lee Young in quick succession to orchestrate a mini-slump.

Once 241 for 2 became 267 for 5 by the end of the 45th over, India were back in the game like never before as they choked the run-flow towards the end.

While Aidan O' Connor (35 off 20 balls) did use the long handle to a good effect, Bengal fast bowler Yudhajit Guha (2/40) bowled well enough in the last over to prevent the Aussies from crossing the finishing line.

Brief Scores: India U-19 324/8 in 50 overs (Mohamed Amaan 71, Rudra Patel 77, Hardik Raj 30).

Australia 317/7 in 50 overs (Oliver Peake 111, Steven Hogan 104, Hardik Raj 3/55, Kiran Chormale 2/59).