News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » India U-19 stun Australia, clinching 3-0 series sweep

India U-19 stun Australia, clinching 3-0 series sweep

Source: PTI
September 26, 2024 21:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Under 19 team

IMAGE: The Indian junior team had won the first and second Youth ODIs by seven and nine wickets respectively. Photograph: ICC

India U-19 boys held their nerve in the final overs to eke out a seven-run victory over Australia in a high-scoring third youth ODI, completing a 3-0 series sweep, in Puducherry, on Thursday.

The Indian junior team had won the first and second Youth ODIs by seven and nine wickets respectively.

 

Batting first, India scored 324 for 8 riding on half-centuries from opener Rudra Patel (77 off 81 balls) and skipper Mohamed Amaan (71 off 72 balls). There were useful contributions from lower-order hitters like Hardik Raj (30 off 18 balls) and Chetan Sharma (18 not out off 9 balls) which took the team to a commanding position.

In reply, Australia were going strong at 241 for 2 in the 41st over with twin centurions -- skipper Oliver Peake (111) and Steven Hogan (104) -- adding 180 runs for the third wicket stand but they finally could only manage 317 for 7 at the end of the stipulated 50 overs.

It was slow left-arm orthodox spinner Hardik (3/55) and off-spinner Kiran Chormale (2/59), who were brilliant in the death overs as they removed the two set batters and also keeper Alex Lee Young in quick succession to orchestrate a mini-slump.

Once 241 for 2 became 267 for 5 by the end of the 45th over, India were back in the game like never before as they choked the run-flow towards the end.

While Aidan O' Connor (35 off 20 balls) did use the long handle to a good effect, Bengal fast bowler Yudhajit Guha (2/40) bowled well enough in the last over to prevent the Aussies from crossing the finishing line.

Brief Scores: India U-19 324/8 in 50 overs (Mohamed Amaan 71, Rudra Patel 77, Hardik Raj 30).

Australia 317/7 in 50 overs (Oliver Peake 111, Steven Hogan 104, Hardik Raj 3/55, Kiran Chormale 2/59).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shakib Al Hasan: The cricketer who defied rules
Shakib Al Hasan: The cricketer who defied rules
SEE: Team India Hits The Ground Running
SEE: Team India Hits The Ground Running
'There are a lot of good things that sir taught me'
'There are a lot of good things that sir taught me'
Talks or death, Amit Shah tells terrorists in J-K
Talks or death, Amit Shah tells terrorists in J-K
Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri enter quarters at Macau Open
Srikanth, Treesa-Gayatri enter quarters at Macau Open
No more adjournment: SC to hear Godhra appeals in Jan
No more adjournment: SC to hear Godhra appeals in Jan
46 drown during 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar
46 drown during 'Jivitputrika' festival in Bihar

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Who's The Actress Yuvraj Was Dating?

Who's The Actress Yuvraj Was Dating?

Will Pant Bowl In Kanpur?

Will Pant Bowl In Kanpur?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances