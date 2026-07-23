India U-19 defeat Sri Lanka by 211 runs to win Youth Test series 1-0

India U-19 showcased a formidable performance, defeating Sri Lanka U-19 by 211 runs in the second Youth Test in Colombo, thereby clinching the two-match series 1-0 with stellar bowling from Rohit Yadav and C Venkata.

IMAGE: India U-19 cricketers celebrate a wicket in the 2nd Youth Test against Sri Lanka on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy The Papare/X

Key Points India U-19 secured a dominant 211-run victory over Sri Lanka U-19 in the second Youth Test in Colombo.

Leg-spinner Rohit Yadav claimed four wickets, while pacer C Venkata took three, contributing significantly to India's win.

Sri Lanka U-19, chasing 472, were bowled out for 260 on the fourth day.

The victory allowed India U-19 to clinch the two-match Youth Test series 1-0, following a draw in the first match.

This series win marks a strong comeback for India U-19 after their 1-2 loss in the preceding Youth ODI series.

Leg-spinner Rohit Yadav and pacer C Venkata shared seven wickets among them as India U-19 subdued Sri Lanka U19 by 211 runs on the fourth day of the second Youth Test in Colombo on Thursday. India U-19 won the two-match series 1-0 after the first contest ended in a draw. It was a spirited comeback from Indians after they lost the preceding Youth ODI series 1-2.

Dominant Bowling Performance

Starting the day on 155 for four, chasing a distant target of 472, the home side folded for 260 in 76.5 overs, shortly into the post-lunch session. Skipper Vimath Dinsara, overnight 55, was the first to depart for 64, falling to pacer Pranav Raghavendra. It was the last nail in Sri Lanka's coffin.

Series Victory Secured

Rohit Yadav (4/49), who backed the three-wicket haul of Venkata (3/27) the previous evening, soon ran through the lower order to reduce SL U-19 to 242 for nine. There was a token fight from Sethmika Seneviratne (42, 49b, 6x4, 1x6) which only delayed the inevitable. Off-spinner J Hemuchudeshan ended Sri Lanka's innings dismissing Seneviratne as India bagged the contest.