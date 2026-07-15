Raichandani, Virk Lead India U-19's Strong Reply

Discover how Lakshay Rajesh Raichandani's magnificent unbeaten 196 and Sagar Virk's century propelled India U-19 to a strong position against Sri Lanka U-19 in the first Youth Test at Galle.

IMAGE: India U19 reached 378 for 4 on Day 3 of the multi-day Youth Test in Galle on Wednesday. Photograph: Sri Lanka Cricket/Facebook

Key Points Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani scored an impressive 196 not out for India U-19.

Sagar Virk also contributed significantly with a century, scoring 134 runs.

India U-19 reached 378 for three on day three, trailing Sri Lanka U-19 by 46 runs.

Sri Lanka U-19 had posted 424 for nine in their first innings, featuring a double hundred from Senuja Wekunagoda.

The match is being held at the Galle International Stadium, a prominent cricket venue.

Opener Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani was four runs short of a double hundred, leading India U-19 to 378 for three on day three of the first Youth Test against Sri Lanka U-19 in Galle on Wednesday.

India U-19 resumed the day at 186 for no loss. Both the openers, Raichandani (196 batting off 306 balls) and Sagar Virk (134 off 312 balls) went on to reach three figures.

India U-19's Strong Batting Performance

Raichandani collected 21 fours and three sixes in his unbeaten effort. He was batting alongside Kush Patel (3 batting) at stumps, trailing the home team by 46 runs.

Sri Lanka U-19 had made 424 for nine after a double hundred from Senuja Wekunagoda.

The game is being played at the Galle International Stadium, where the first Test between India and Sri Lanka will be played next month.