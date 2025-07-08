HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India U-19 lose to England in inconsequential 5th match

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Listen to Article
July 08, 2025 00:09 IST

IMAGE: India had already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after registering a 55-run victory in the fourth game on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

The Indian Under-19 team failed to finish on a high, going down by seven wickets to England U-19 in the inconsequential fifth Youth ODI in Worcester on Monday.

India had already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series after registering a 55-run victory in the fourth game on Saturday.

Opting to bat, India produced a below-par batting effort to finish on a modest 210/9, which the hosts chased down with consummate ease with 113 balls to spare. 

India endured a disastrous start, losing skipper Ayush Mhatre (1) and Vihaan Malhotra (1) inside three overs with the scoreboard reading just nine.

Teen sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi (33 off 42) could not produce his attacking prowess but stitched vital 51 runs with Rahul Kumar (21) to stabilise the innings.

Just when the partnership was flourishing Suryavanshi departed, handing a catch to Alex Green off the bowling of Sebastian Morgan. He struck three fours and two sixes during his brief stay.

Rahul Kumar too didn't last long, handing a catch to B J Dawkins off the bowing

of Green. 

The wickets continued to tumble for India as wicketkeeper Harvnash Pangalia (24), Kanishk Chauhan (24) and Deepesh Devendran (0) were dismissed in quick succession.

R S Ambrish turned out to be the lone bright spot in India's batting department as he held one end up with a gritty 66 off 81 balls with the help of six boundaries. 

The English bowlers got the better of the Indian batting as they restricted the visitors to a below-par total. 

Chasing the paltry score, England rode on Ben Mayes' unbeaten 82, BJ Dawkins' 66 and skipper Thomas Rew's unbeaten 37-ball 49 to overhaul the target easily.

 

Mayes struck 11 boundaries and one six during his 76-ball knock, while Dawkins hit nine fours and three hits over the fence in his 53-ball stay. 

Skipper Rew was not to be left behind as he too scored quickly, piling up his runs with the help of seven fours and one six. 

For India, leg-spinner Naman Pushpak picked up two wickets for 65 runs, while Deepesh Devendran scalped one giving away 34 of his seven overs. 

Brief Scores: 

India U-19: 210 for 9 in 50 overs (RS Ambrish 66; Ralphie Albert 2/24, Alex French 2/37). 

England U-19: 211 for 3 in 31.1 overs (Ben Mayes 82 not out, B J Dawkins 66; Naman Pushpak 2/65). 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
