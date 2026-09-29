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Raichandani, Chauhan shine as India crush Australia in 1st Youth Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V September 29, 2026 19:36 IST 3 Minutes Read
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India U-19 showcased exceptional talent and continued their winning streak against Australia U-19 with a dominant innings victory, highlighted by Lakshya Raichandani's double century and stellar bowling performances.

Photograph: MP Cricket Association/X

IMAGE: Yashbardhan Chauhan was the chief destroyer with 6 wickets for 75 runs as India U-19 defeated Australia U-19 in the multi-day match in Rajkot on Tuesday. Photograph: MP Cricket Association/X

Key Points

  • India U-19 defeated Australia U-19 by an innings and 48 runs in the multi-day match.
  • Lakshya Raichandani scored a magnificent 240 runs, anchoring India's first innings total of 494.
  • Yashbardhan Chauhan picked 6/75, while Ishan Om took 4 wickets for 62 runs.
  • Australia's Blake Cattle scored a century (123) but lacked support from other batters.
  • This victory extends India U-19's dominance, following a 3-0 win in the Youth ODI series.

Yashbardhan Chauhan took 6/75 while Ishan Om claimed 4/62 after Lakshya Raichandani's 240 as India U-19 crushed their Australian counterparts by an innings and 48 runs to maintain their domination in Rajkot on Tuesday.

The Indian Colts had earlier crushed Australia U-19 by 3-0 in the Youth ODI series which preceded this two multi-day matches affair.

Raichandani's Double Century Leads India's Batting

The writing was on the wall for Australia after India U-19 took a massive lead of 277 runs in the first innings, posting 494 after Raichandani's double ton and half-centuries from Chauhan (54) and Mohit Ulva (92).

 

Earlier on the second day, India had taken a lead of 213 runs with Raichandani reaching 210 not out and on day three, resuming at 430 for seven, India finished on 494.

The right-handed Raichandani eventually finished on 240 from 281 balls, clobbering 24 fours and four sixes in his marathon knock which shifted the outcome of the game.

Chauhan, who put on 124 runs with Raichandani, cracked seven fours to make 54 on the second day. Ulva, who had resumed on 58 not out, went after the Australian bowlers to finish with an 84-ball 92, studded with 10 fours and four sixes.

Chauhan and Om Decimate Australian Batting

Chauhan was the wrecker in chief for India as he ran through the big chunk of Australia's batting, which included the key wickets of Blake Cattle (123) and opening batter Neel Patel (41).

Cattle waged a lone battle for the visitors with a fine century, which came off 114 balls and included 16 fours and four sixes. However, he found no support from the other end as seven of Australia's batters were dismissed in single digits.

If Chauhan did the clean up job of bundling out Australia's innings late in the game, it was left-arm spinner Om who dismissed the specialist batters with none having an answer to his left-arm orthodox spin.

The second Youth Test will be played here from October 5-8.

Brief Scores:

Australia U-19 217 & 229 in 59.4 overs (Neel Patel 41, Blake Cattle 123; Ishan Om 4/62, Yashbardhan Chauhan 6/75) lost to India U-19 494 in 102.3 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 240, Yashbardhan Chauhan 54, Mohit Ulva 92; Kasey Barton 3/83) by an innings and 48 runs.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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