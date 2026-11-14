PM Modi Congratulates India's U-19 Cricket Team On Asia Cup Triumph

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations to the Indian Under-19 cricket team for their spectacular victory in the 2026 ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup, a triumph achieved in a nail-biting final against arch-rivals Pakistan.

IMAGE: Indian Under-19 cricket team celebrates Asia Cup win after defeating Pakistan in the final on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points The Indian Under-19 cricket team won the 2026 ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup in a dramatic final against Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the team, highlighting their impressive performance and inspirational success.

India chased down a target of 338 runs, securing a one-wicket victory on the final ball of the match.

Mohit Ulva (49 not out) and Manal Chauhan (47) were instrumental in India's thrilling comeback victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Indian Under-19 cricket team for winning the 2026 ACC Men's U-19 Asia Cup, praising the young cricketers for their impressive performance and saying their success would inspire several youngsters.

PM Modi's Message

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed pride in the team's achievement and extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavours. "Outstanding day for Indian cricket! Immensely proud of our young cricketers for today’s impressive performance and for winning the Men’s U-19 Asia Cup 2026. Their success will inspire several youngsters. Best wishes to the team for their endeavours ahead," PM Modi said.

Thrilling Final Against Pakistan

Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan held their nerves in crunch moments as India pulled off a stunning one-wicket win off the final ball over Pakistan to regain the Under-19 Asia Cup. Chasing a massive 338, India were in all sorts of trouble at 252 for eight in the 42nd over, but they found two unlikely heroes in Manal (47, 32b) and Mohit (49 not out, 26b) to cross the line.

India made 339 for nine, with Mohit fittingly smashing a boundary off the final ball bowled by leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain to seal the match and title for his team.