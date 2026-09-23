Youth ODI: India U-19 complete 3-0 Series Sweep over Australia U-19

India U-19 cricket team showcased exceptional talent by completing a dominant 3-0 clean sweep against Australia U-19 in the Youth ODI series, highlighted by skipper Lakshya Raichandani's unbeaten century.

IMAGE: Lakshya Raichandani smashed nine boundaries and three sixes in his unbeaten 106-ball 110 in the third Youth ODI against Australia U-19 in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photograph: X

Key Points India U-19 achieved a dominant 3-0 series sweep against Australia U-19 in the Youth ODIs.

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani scored an unbeaten 110, guiding India to a six-wicket victory in the final match.

Mohit Ulva and Manal Chauhan were instrumental with the ball, taking three wickets each for India.

Australia's innings saw contributions from Zed Hollick (87) and Neel Patel (51) but lacked depth.

The two teams are now set to compete in a two-match four-day Youth Test series.

Skipper Lakshya Raichandani struck an unbeaten 110 to power India U-19's commanding six-wicket victory in the third and final Youth ODI against Australia, with the home team completing a 3-0 sweep in Rajkot on Wednesday.

India had earlier won the first Youth ODI by seven runs and the second match by six wickets.

India's Dominant Batting Performance

Chasing 255, India overhauled the target in the 42nd over to win with more than eight overs and six wickets to spare, with Raichandani leading the reply.

The 17-year-old Raichandani struck nine fours and three sixes to make 110 not out off 106 balls in India's chase, with Aaryavir Sehwag (34) once again not able to convert a sparkling start.

Sehwag struck five fours to make 34 off 31 balls and put on 58 runs for the opening wicket with Raichandani, putting India on track of the run chase.

He fell in the eighth over of the innings and even as last match's half-centurion V K Vineeth (10) could not trouble the scorers much, Kushagra Ojha chipped in with yet another vital contribution, scoring 45 off 53 balls with four fours and a six.

Anvay Dravid did not play in the third Youth ODI.

Bowling Efforts and Upcoming Tests

Mohit Ulva (3/43) and Manal Chauhan (3/42) shared six scalps between them while Kavya Patel (1/54) and Aryan Savsani (1/39) were also among the wickets as Australia were bowled out for a 254 in 49.3 overs in the first half.

For Australia, opener Zed Hollick made a run-a-ball 87 with 12 fours and Neel Patel chipped in with 51 (71 balls) but there were plenty of batters who failed to convert the start.

India and Australia U-19 teams will now head for a two-match four-day Youth Tests to be played here from September 27-30 and October 5-8.

Brief scores:

Australia U-19 254 in 49.3 overs (Zed Hollick 87, Neel Patel 51; Mohit Ulva 3/43, Manal Chauhan 3/42) lost to India U-19 255/4 in 41.2 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 110 not out; Spencer Green 2/46) by 6 wickets.