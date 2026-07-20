2nd Youth Test: Kushagra Ojha's unbeaten ton puts India in strong position vs Sri Lanka

Kushagra Ojha's magnificent unbeaten century led a remarkable recovery for India U-19, placing them in a commanding position against Sri Lanka on the opening day of the second Youth Test.

IMAGE: Kushagra Ojha remained unbeaten on 103 off 177 balls at stumps on Day 1 of the Youth Test against Sri Lanka U-19 in Colombo on Monday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAS Jaipur/Instagram

Key Points Kushagra Ojha scored an unbeaten 103, anchoring India U-19's innings.

India recovered from 0-2 to reach 253 for three on Day 1 of the second Youth Test.

Skipper Yashbardhan Chauhan contributed a vital 78 runs.

Manal Chauhan remained unbeaten on 55 alongside Ojha.

The partnerships helped India overcome early setbacks against Sri Lanka.

Kushagra Ojha struck a composed unbeaten century to anchor India U-19's innings and steer the visitors to a position of strength after a horror start against Sri Lanka on a truncated opening day of the second Youth Test in Colombo on Monday.

India were well-placed at 253 for three in 65 overs when the umpires were forced to call off the day's play due to bad light.

The left-handed Ojha remained undefeated on 103 off 177 balls at stumps after negotiating the new ball with assurance before converting his start into a well-crafted hundred, laying the foundation for a big Indian total.

Skipper Yashbardhan Chauhan chipped in with a fine 78 off 89 balls, while Manal Chauhan was the other not out batter at stumps, having moved to 55 in 108 deliveries.

India U-19's Strong Recovery

The middle-order trio's batting efforts helped the Indians make a strong recovery after the visitors were reeling at 0-2 following the departure of first match double centurion Lakshya Raichandani and centurion Sagar Virk for ducks.

After being asked to bat, India recovered from the early double blow as Ojha stitched together crucial partnerships with the two Chauhans -- Yashbardhan and Manal -- to blunt the Sri Lankan attack.

Ojha mixed caution with aggression, rotating the strike efficiently while punishing loose deliveries to keep the scoreboard moving.

While holding one end firm, Ojha displayed patience and temperament well beyond his years. His knock ensured India finished the day in a strong position with wickets in hand.

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Day 2 Outlook for India and Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's bowlers enjoyed brief periods of success but were unable to dislodge the well-set Ojha, who looked increasingly assured as the innings progressed.

India will now look to build on the platform provided by the opener when play resumes on the second day, while Sri Lanka will hope to make early inroads and prevent the visitors from posting an imposing first-innings total.

The first Youth Test ended in a draw.