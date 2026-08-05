India call up spin quartet to nets ahead of Sri Lanka Tests

Team India is intensifying its preparations for the challenging two-Test series in Sri Lanka by enlisting a quartet of promising young Indian spinners to bolster their net practice.

IMAGE: Spin all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who has broken into India's white-ball teams recently, has been called up as the net bowler to assist the Indian team ahead of the first Test in Galle. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Team India has called up four young Indian spinners to help in net practice for the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka.

The quartet includes spin all-rounder Harsh Dubey, left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar, off-spinner Tanush Kotian, and leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam.

This move aims to prepare the team for expected spin-friendly conditions, despite the main squad already featuring four specialist spinners.

The first Test against Sri Lanka is scheduled to begin on August 15 in Galle, following a three-day warm-up match.

Team India have ramped up their preparations for the upcoming two-Test series in Sri Lanka by calling up a quartet of young Indian spinners to help them in the nets ahead of the series opener, starting on August 15.

Spin all-rounder Harsh Dubey, who has broken into India's white-ball teams recently, has been summoned as the net bowler to assist the Indian team ahead of the first Test in Galle.

Boosting Spin Options

Madhya Pradesh's left-arm wrist spinner Shivang Kumar, Mumbai off-spinner Tanush Kotian and Delhi's leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam were also called up as net bowlers in Sri Lanka.

'Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Tanush Kotian and Vipraj Nigam have joined the Indian squad as net bowlers to assist the team in the build up to the first Test against Sri Lanka,' said BCCI in a media release on Wednesday.

Strategic Preparation for Spin-Friendly Pitches

It is an interesting move by the Indian team to call up the spin quartet despite already having four spinners in their original 15-man squad for the Test series as the visitors brace for spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka.

Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav and Saransh Jain are the four spinners in India's squad for the Sri Lanka Tests.

India will play against Sri Lanka XI in a three day warm-up match in Colombo ahead of the two-Test series.

The first Test will be played in Galle from August 15, while the second and final game will be at the SSC in Colombo from August 23.