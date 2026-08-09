Sarfaraz Khan set to replace injured Sai Sudharsan for Sri Lanka Test series

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan is poised to join the Indian Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, stepping in for the injured Sai Sudharsan as India grapples with a string of player injuries ahead of the crucial ICC World Test Championship fixture.

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Key Points Sarfaraz Khan is likely to replace Sai Sudharsan in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Sai Sudharsan was ruled out due to a big toe injury sustained during the India A tour of Sri Lanka last month.

India is grappling with multiple injury concerns, including Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, and Akash Deep.

Mumbai's Sarfaraz Khan is likely to replace injured Sai Sudharsan in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, according to BCCI sources.

Sai Sudharsan was on Saturday ruled out of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka after failing to recover from a big toe injury sustained during the India A tour of the island nation last month.

Squad Changes And Injury Woes

According to the source, Sarfaraz is likely to be brought into the squad as his replacement for the two-Test series starting on August 15.

"Sarfaraz Khan is likely to replace injured Sai Sudharsan in the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka," a BCCI source told ANI.

Sudharsan has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru and has also participated in batting and fielding drills. However, the batter was unlikely to regain full fitness in time for the opening Test against Sri Lanka.

Sudharsan also did not take the flight when the Indian team departed for Sri Lanka and thus missed the ongoing three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI in Colombo.

India's Key Players Sidelined

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Shubman Gill also sustained an injury to his right ring finger during a practice session ahead of the first Sri Lanka Test.

On the other hand, seamer Jasprit Bumrah was also ruled out of the series as he has not fully recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the ODI series against England.

The Men's Selection Committee has included Aquib Nabi in the squad as Bumrah's replacement.

India are also grappling with multiple injury concerns ahead of the series, with Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy sidelined due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, respectively.

Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the opening Test with a hamstring issue, while Akash Deep remains unavailable as he continues his recovery from stress reactions in his back.

World Test Championship Context

The series will form part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. Led by Shubman Gill, India are currently fifth in the World Test Championship standings, having registered four wins and four losses in nine matches, with a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.150.